Grid4C’s Grid Edge AI Successfully Joins Itron’s Ecosystem of Distributed Intelligence Applications

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced Grid4C’s Grid Edge AI application is now a part of Itron’s expanding ecosystem of distributed intelligence (DI) applications. Grid4C has successfully installed its Grid Edge AI app in Itron’s Raleigh DI Lab and it will be available via the Itron Enterprise Application Center later this year. Grid4C’s app will deliver predictive insights to utilities to better balance supply and demand, offer new products and services, optimize distributed energy resources (DER) and increase customer engagement. Itron’s DI platform enables new use cases based on aggregated computing and distributed decision-making at the grid edge with high data fidelity.

The Grid4C DI app helps utilities better plan and enable energy efficiency and sustainability goals while engaging with consumers in reducing peak loads. It utilizes AI-powered algorithms on Itron’s secure, open-standards platform to determine appliance fault and inefficiencies predictions, detection and diagnostics; appliance load disaggregation; anomaly detection; meter load forecasting; and other insights. The intelligence provided through the Grid4C Grid Edge AI app can be utilized by any customer engagement channel to help provide timely energy insights and notifications. This intelligence can also be consumed by utility applications to help optimize grid resources. Grid4C utilized Itron’s Software Development Kit (SDK) for distributed intelligence to integrate its Edge AI app into the Itron Enterprise Application Center.

“By embedding the most advanced machine learning insights directly into Itron’s robust, high-performance IIoT network, we help utilities plan and optimize distributed energy resources in real time at the edge of the grid, preventing faults both on the grid side and on the consumer side and helping consumers better manage their energy. By joining Itron’s DI partner ecosystem, we will bring added value to Itron's customers and the communities they serve,” said Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, founder & CEO of Grid4C.

“Our collaboration with Grid4C is a great example of the power of a secure, open ecosystem and how we are expanding our utility customers’ choice when it comes to engaging with their customers. Our DI vision is enabled through an open and vibrant ecosystem of solution providers, which creates more opportunity for the consumer to capture the value of shifts in technology. With very accurate high fidelity data, developers can create applications that weren't possible before,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president, Outcomes at Itron. “We are excited about how Grid4C is taking advantage of the capabilities of our DI platform and the opportunity to make their solution available to our customers through our Itron Enterprise Application Center. This application will enable consumers and utilities to take advantage of energy insights and optimize grid operations.”

Itron’s robust distributed intelligence platform allows innovators to build open, interoperable, value-driven applications on Itron’s secure platform that evolve with market and consumer demands. The DI development program enables an ecosystem of third-party developers to ensure a greater selection of applications to meet utility needs today and into the future. These applications are available via the Itron Enterprise Application Center, which features an increasingly diverse portfolio of Itron and third-party applications that connect to Itron's industry-leading, IoT-based network. The Itron Enterprise Application Center is the operational backbone for our utility customers to manage applications for customers via a private, secure web portal.

About Grid4C

Selected as a leader in AI solutions for the energy industry by Greentech Media and Navigant Research, Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the power to foresee, leveraging advanced Machine Learning capabilities to deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for tackling the rising challenges of today's energy industry. Grid4C's plug-and-play solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data, pricing information and more, delivers new revenue streams, enhances customer value, improves the efficiency of energy operations, and maximizes profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor, which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault prediction and load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics, enabling better decisions for coordination of distributed energy resources with meter, sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, Predictive Customer Analytics, which targets and predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

