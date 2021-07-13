Sierra Wireless Partners with Microsoft to Enable Advanced Asset Tracking Capabilities via Azure IoT Central

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its managed IoT solution, Acculink, has been successfully integrated with Microsoft Azure IoT Central. Acculink helps companies to track the location and condition of high-value and sensitive assets.

Acculink leverages Sierra Wireless’ unique expertise in IoT devices, global connectivity, and cloud to deliver a single solution companies can use to monitor the near real-time status of assets anywhere in the world, and is delivered as a service for a single monthly fee. Azure IoT Central is an Application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) that provides solution builders with the easiest and most cost-effective way to connect and manage devices at scale, enabling their customers to use IoT data in their digital transformations.

“Drawing on our more than two decades of experience in the IoT market, Sierra Wireless has designed Acculink to address the three key needs facing companies as they seek to track high-value and sensitive assets – real-time visibility, product-level tracking, and exception-based monitoring,” said Jim Ryan, SVP Partnerships, Marketing and IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “As a long-time partner of Microsoft, we are excited to now be able to offer our customers added functionality, and the ability to quickly leverage the suite of devices that are supported by Microsoft’s Azure IoT Central. Azure IoT Central allows us to integrate third party devices with the Azure platform quickly and easily, and any device that is already integrated with IoT Central can be easily leveraged on Acculink’s platform.”

“Acculink is a big win for customers in logistics and supply chain management, allowing them to monitor real-time status of their assets anywhere in the world,” said Sam George, Corporate Vice President, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. “Building Acculink with Azure IoT Central gave Sierra Wireless a number of important advantages—allowing them to accelerate their solution development efforts by reducing complexity, to deliver an offer that scales globally, and to take advantage of our large IoT Plug and Play device portfolio and device builder ecosystem.”

Built on a foundation provided by Microsoft Azure cloud, Acculink is now integrated with Azure IoT Central providing a managed solution bundling both the hardware and platform. Now, with Azure IoT Central, Acculink offers customers device management, application enablement, and an administrative interface to track and monitor high-value and sensitive assets via an IoT platform, built on Azure.

A new one-stop end-to-end solution to track and manage cargo and assets in transit, Acculink provides customers with the supply-chain visibility they require to avoid shipping delays, minimize dwell time, prevent theft, and remediate environmental conditions that can lead to asset damage. In addition to tracking the location of these assets, Acculink can also alert customers if an asset is exposed to light, changes in temperature, humidity, shock, or other conditions that might spoil or otherwise damage it. Together, Acculink and Azure enable customers to build rules on the time series data generated based on location, sensor readings, and their use-case needs.

Availability

Acculink is currently available to customers throughout North America and comes in three varieties – Acculink Cargo for tracking shipments, Acculink Fleet for tracking vehicles, and Acculink Satellite which provides global satellite tracking, without the need for cellular activity. Sierra Wireless plans to expand availability of the solutions to other regions in the future.

Note to editors:

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

