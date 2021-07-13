CloudSphere Selected as a Microsoft Global ISV for Solution Assessments​

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudSphere, a SaaS governance platform making migration, multi-cloud infrastructure optimization, compliance, and security simple and scalable today announced it has been selected as a Microsoft Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV) for Solutions Assessments. Organizations can now accelerate the move to Microsoft Azure with agentless application discovery and dependency mapping that enables accurate migration decisions for discovered infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to be a Microsoft Global ISV for Solution Assessments. Our enterprise-friendly platform gives organizations the ability to quickly discover entire applications and complex workloads so that they can make informed decisions on what to move to Azure and when,” said Jane Gilson, CEO of CloudSphere. “With our software, an organization that migrated 30 servers a year was able to migrate 30 servers in a month, dramatically accelerating their migration projects.”

The CloudSphere Platform uses a unique application-centric approach allowing users to see beyond individual infrastructure components and resources. This approach accelerates transformation and modernization initiatives for on-premises to cloud migrations as well as cloud-to-cloud migrations. For companies migrating or modernizing on Microsoft Azure, CloudSphere can:

Accelerate assessments for faster consumption on Azure ​

De-risk migrations by getting a complete picture of the IT estate–dependencies and inter-service communication

Use a single tool for assessments of infrastructure, complex apps, cloud suitability, and application portfolios

Improve cloud transformation ROI by simplifying the migration of complex, high value applications​

“We’re pleased to welcome CloudSphere as one of our Global ISV Solution Assessment tools. This offers organizations migrating to Azure the ability to accelerate the Azure assessment process through a trusted partner,” said Shamik Das Chowdhury, Director of Cloud Sales Strategy and Programs for large and medium customers and Partners at Microsoft.

