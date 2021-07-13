Q4 and Business Wire Announce Streamlined News Distribution Process with Proprietary Integration

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q4 Inc. (Q4), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, and Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution, today announced the proprietary integration of Business Wire’s patented NX distribution platform with the Q4 platform, allowing for straight-through processing and the preservation of Business Wire’s enhanced presentation, features and functionality.

For joint clients, this integration provides the accurate and consistent delivery of news to their investor relations (IR) website and corporate newsroom, with a stress-free, streamlined workflow. This integration means access to company news that is up-to-date, beautifully formatted, and includes engaging multimedia assets, serving to boost brand reputation, knowledge, and trust.

The integration offered by Business Wire and Q4 is unique in its ability to help deliver the consistent experience and timely information stakeholders have come to expect.

Delivering investor relations websites to over 60% of the Dow and over 50% of the S&P 500, Q4 embraces the fact that investor relations websites are viewed as investors’ most trusted source of information. “We know how essential it is to deliver accurate, real-time news to investors through the company’s IR website. Being a trusted and primary source of information, it’s important that any updates are delivered in real-time and are identical in content and presentation with all other end-points of distribution,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. “Our unique integration with Business Wire ensures that no matter where a client’s press release is shared, from Yahoo! Finance to their IR website, it’s going to be identical and posted at the same time.”

“We are extremely proud of the unique capabilities of Business Wire's NX platform and our integration with Q4 websites to offer our joint clients an industry-leading experience,” said Geff Scott, Business Wire CEO. “Customer feedback identifies the need for the display and formatting of press releases to remain as consistent as possible on owned sites. The direct integration with Q4 will preserve as-disseminated formatting, feature impactful and engaging multimedia content, reduce the need for manual intervention and ensure seamless delivery of news, particularly during high-stress times.”

Today’s announcement demonstrates a continued collaboration between Q4 and Business Wire and supports the overarching goal of helping customers streamline their workflow while connecting seamlessly with audiences.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (Q4) is a leading capital markets communications platform provider that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate, and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets customer relationship management solution, and shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to approximately 2,400 public companies including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London.

To learn more, visit: www.q4inc.com.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations, investor relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire’s worldwide newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media globally. For more information about Business Wire, please contact us at info@businesswire.com or 888.381.9473 and subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and articles straight to your inbox.

