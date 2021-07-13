Stamford Health Chooses PatientPing’s Route Solution to Achieve E-Notifications CoP Compliance Under CMS’s Interoperability and Patient Access Rule

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientPing, an Appriss Health company and the nation’s leading care collaboration platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Stamford Health, a non-profit independent healthcare system committed to caring for its community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services, and the only hospital in Fairfield County to receive a grade of A from The Leapfrog Group and CMS 5-star ratings. Stamford Health has now incorporated PatientPing’s Route, a single solution to ensure hospitals achieve compliance with the electronic event notifications (e-notifications) Condition of Participation (CoP) published as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access final rule that went into effect on May 1, 2021. As a result of the CoP, hospitals are now required to share electronic Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT)-based event notifications with a patient’s care team, including post-acute and other community providers.

Stamford Health originally partnered with PatientPing in 2016 to monitor patients who frequently visit the emergency department. The healthcare system uses PatientPing’s platform to receive real-time notifications on these high utilizers to monitor care events and intervene to avoid admissions/readmissions.

The PatientPing network connects more than 1,250 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations among others. Built on this trusted national e-notifications network, PatientPing’s Route solution alleviates hospitals’ IT and data-sharing burdens to deliver the required electronic ADT event e-notifications when a patient has inpatient or emergency department visits. The solution creates full transparency, security, and visibility into the care journey to ensure the patient receives the most appropriate care in compliance with CMS. Stamford Health is also affiliated with The Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA), which endorsed PatientPing to help its hospital members across the state meet compliance with the CoP.

“Stamford Health is committed to our patients’ health and well-being. The expansion of our partnership with PatientPing to provide real-time e-notifications and interoperable patient data supports that goal, while achieving CMS e-notification CoP compliance,” said Rohit Bhalla, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical & Quality Officer, Stamford Health. “This application will help promote the delivery of timely and patient-centered care.”

Hospitals using Route can expect immediate compliance with post-acute providers and primary care groups who receive PatientPing e-notifications. The Route solution automatically manages all incoming provider requests for e-notifications and handles all outbound ADT data feeds to both providers and Health Information Exchanges/intermediaries. Route delivers e-notifications to any providers identified by patients during hospital encounters, such as primary care practitioners, as well as to requesting primary care groups, accountable care organizations, FQHCs, skilled nursing facilities, and home health agencies. Route also reduces the complexities around the execution of data share agreements with e-notification recipients.

“The e-notifications CoP rule was designed to help hospitals better serve their patients through improved care coordination and to enhance interoperability among providers. However, compliance with this CoP brings varying levels of complexity as hospitals are required to manage and respond to all these different requests—not just within their specific region, but potentially across the entire country as well,” said Jay Desai, head of strategy and partnerships at Appriss Health & co-founder of PatientPing. “As CIOs, health information management, and compliance executives work to implement solutions for sending real-time ADT e-notifications, the integration of our Route solution helps to minimize the administrative and technical burdens associated with being in compliance.”

About Stamford Health

Stamford Health is a non-profit independent healthcare system with more than 3,700 employees committed to caring for the community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services. Patients and their families receive expert, compassionate care through the system’s 305-bed Stamford Hospital; Stamford Health Medical Group, with more than 40 offices in lower Fairfield County offering primary and specialty care; a growing number of ambulatory locations across the region; and support through the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Stamford Health is known for its expert, person-centered care through its many recognitions and partnerships. Stamford Hospital is the only hospital in Fairfield County, CT to receive a grade of A from The Leapfrog Group, an independent watchdog organization for protecting patient safety. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Stamford Hospital as a High Performing Hospital. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rated Stamford Hospital as a five-star hospital for Overall Quality. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has granted Stamford Hospital Magnet Status, which recognizes superior patient care with the highest level of safety, quality and patient satisfaction. Stamford Hospital is a Planetree Gold-Certified Person-Centered Hospital of Distinction, and one of only seven in the world to attain that distinction.

Stamford Health is also a major teaching affiliate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery have created a premier center for specialty orthopedic care right in Stamford, CT. Additionally, Stamford Health’s Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center recently announced an expanded collaboration with Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center.

Dedicated to being the community’s most trusted healthcare partner, Stamford Health puts patients first to build long-lasting relationships. For more information, visit StamfordHealth.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About PatientPing, an Appriss Health Company

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals, and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing’s network connects over 1,250 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations among others. PatientPing was recently acquired by Appriss Health, a leader in cloud-based care coordination software and analytics solutions. Together, the companies deliver on a shared mission of enabling better care for patients across the physical and behavioral health continuum—connecting nearly one million healthcare professionals across all 50 states and virtually all care settings to facilitate care collaboration, improve patient outcomes, and lower total cost of care. Visit http://www.patientping.com/ to learn more.