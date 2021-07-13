Nigel Sylvester Joins Hyperice as Global Ambassador

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced that Nigel Sylvester, professional BMX athlete and content creator, has partnered with the company to advocate for the importance of recovery to a new generation of consumers and cultural influencers worldwide.

To further cement Nigel’s partnership with the brand, Hyperice will work closely with Nigel to co-design and create a recovery room equipped with Hyperice technology to his alma mater, Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside, Queens. The goal of the project is to motivate the aspiring athletes at Cardozo while educating the student body on the importance of prioritizing recovery as a part of their training and wellness regimen and to optimize performance on the field and in the classroom. The recovery room is scheduled to open for the return to the 2021-2022 school year in early September.

“Hyperice is the go-to brand for professional athletes in the recovery space and they operate with a social consciousness that’s reflective in the diversity of their global roster,” said Nigel Sylvester. “To bring those resources to the community that impacted my life is an honor and I hope the recovery room will inspire students to continue to strive to be their best selves.”

“Nigel is one of the most culturally influential people in sports and we jumped at the chance to work with him and support his alma mater's recovery room installation,” said Andrew Samson, VP of Marketing at Hyperice. “His brand and hustle align with Hyperice’s core values, so it’s only right he joined our roster of incredible talent.”

Since 2010, professional athletes have relied on Hyperice to perform at their best, reduce risk of injury, and extend career longevity. Nigel joins Hyperice’s world-class roster which includes Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, Ja Morant, and more.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.

About Nigel Sylvester

Nigel Sylvester is an African-American professional BMX athlete, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and philanthropist from Queens, New York. Nigel’s career has extended beyond traditional BMX biking through his progressive riding style, innovative content creation and one-of-a-kind artistic expression and style. These distinctive characteristics have catapulted Sylvester to the forefront of the sports world. One of Sylvester’s most successful film projects is his adventure travel film series, ‘GO’, which gives viewers a first-hand point-of-view of his rides through some of the world’s most recognizable cities. Nigel’s unprecedented rise led him to achieve many notable firsts as a BMX athlete and has attracted the attention of audiences around the globe, mainstream press, major global brands, and other best-in-class athletes, creatives and entrepreneurs.