Global BPO Webhelp Acquires OneLink to Expand Operations in the Americas for Customer Experience Services and Solutions

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, has announced its intent to acquire OneLink, an innovator in digitally-enabled CX, BPO and technology services supporting tier one brands throughout the United States, Europe and Latin America. OneLink clients include progressive hyper-growth technology brands in areas such as shared mobility, e-commerce, fintech, fitness tech and payment apps, etc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, which is subject to approval of the relevant regulatory authorities, Webhelp will have revenues in excess of U.S. $2.4B, with 190 locations across 55 countries and more than 90,000 employees globally.

“Webhelp and OneLink share a similar culture and challenger mentality. We both create disruptive experiences in the digital world that position our clients as customer-focused organizations, helping them build brand loyalty and create revenue,” said Olivier Duha, co-founder and CEO of Webhelp. “Together, our combined value will offer clients access to additional locations and extended customer service and support capabilities, as well as the strength of our combined innovation in digital and technology-driven customer experience solutions.”

Webhelp continues to expand its global footprint and service offerings through organic growth and M&A activities, including 13 acquisitions in the past five years. The company recently acquired Dynamicall, now Webhelp Peru, expanding operations to support the U.S., Latin American and European markets. Adding OneLink offers a significant expanded footprint across Latin America, an attractive best-shoring mix and top-level nearshore capabilities for the U.S. market, as well as next-generation in-house technology solutions.

Key to the Webhelp-OneLink deal was a complementary solutions portfolio and a focus on creating exceptional human experiences aimed at driving success for clients. Both companies have built a culture of imaginative, passionate people, who are driven to build value for clients across challenging industries such as consumer tech, industrial, e-commerce, health and finance. In a world that’s increasingly digital, both organizations are keen on leveraging the positive multiplier effects from bringing together people and technology to create incredible, seamless customer journeys. In addition, both organizations are founder-led, creating a like-minded approach to growing a global business based on the strength of an empowered workforce.

“We’re very proud of our team of Incredybles who have driven our success over the past eight years. We are all excited about joining forces with the Webhelp family,” said Eduardo Salazar, CEO and co-founder of OneLink BPO. Combining our strengths opens up opportunities to continue making real impact for our clients, our people and the communities where we work, driven by a shared ambition of creating inclusive and sustainable value.”

According to Sandrine Asseraf, Webhelp’s Group Managing Director North America, the natural fit of the companies and teams was clear from the first conversation. OneLink’s purpose-focused approach is closely aligned with Webhelp’s. Both brands are driven by a mutual and ambitious people-first culture dedicated to making a real impact for employees and clients by challenging the old ways of engaging and supporting end customers.

For Webhelp, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE served as exclusive financial advisor while Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel. For OneLink, Rothschild & Co served as exclusive financial advisor while Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel.

About Webhelp

Webhelp designs, delivers, and optimizes unforgettable human experiences for today’s digital world - creating game-changing customer journeys. From sales to service, content moderation to credit management, Webhelp is an end-to-end partner across all B2C and B2B customer journeys. Its 80,000 passionate employees across more than 50 countries thrive on making a difference for the world’s most exciting brands. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Euronext: GBLB), a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019.

About OneLink BPO

OneLink provides digitally enabled CX, BPO, and technology services to leading North and Latin American clients through a comprehensive portfolio of complex front, middle & back office, chatbots, AI, and various other automation services. OneLink operates 17 centers in Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Colombia, and Brazil and employs over 14.000 people – the Incredybles. The company has grown since inception at a +30% CAGR. The company is currently owned by New York based private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP) and current members of the OneLink management team.

