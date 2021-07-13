Cheerios Returns to Original CheeriOats Name to Celebrate its 80th Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--America’s number-one cereal brand is celebrating 80 years of putting whole grain oats on millions of breakfast tables every morning by reintroducing its original name and packaging: CheeriOats. The brand launched in 1941 and was one of the first cereals made with whole-grain, nutrient-packed oats formed into the iconic Os. The retro, limited-edition box will be hitting store shelves nationally in July.

“Cheerios has always been about the oats and we are using the 80th anniversary to remind consumers that soluble fiber from whole-grain oat foods, like those in Original and Honey Nut Cheerios cereals, can help lower cholesterol as part of a heart-healthy diet*,” said Kathy Dixon, Senior Brand Experience Manager for Cheerios. “With more than 100 million Americans having some form of heart disease, Cheerios is prioritizing the importance of heart health and wants to remind Americans that a happy, heart-heathy lifestyle can be fun, easy, and delicious.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 3 American adults have high cholesterol. To help support a healthy heart, medical experts recommend practicing healthy living habits, like maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough physical activity and eating a heart-healthy diet, which can include foods made with whole grain oats, that can help lower cholesterol like Original Cheerios and some/certain other Cheerios flavors.

More than 500 formulas were tested and more than 10 shapes and sizes were considered before General Mills experts found the ideal combination. In 1945, CheeriOats changed its name to Cheerios and since then the brand has been on a mission to inspire happy hearts.

Generations of families have memories that include Cheerios cereal so to celebrate its 80th birthday, Cheerios is asking fans to share their favorite Cheerios memories on social media for a chance to win 80 boxes of CheeriOats or a custom-made box. Consumers can share their favorite Cheerios memories on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Click www.cheerios.com/Cheerios80thSweepstakes for more information.

The limited-edition CheeriOats boxes will be available at major retailers nationwide starting in July while supplies last (MSPRP: $3.99 for 10.8oz boxes and $4.99 for 19.8oz boxes). Cheerios is also offering consumers a coupon to get $.80 off their next box of CheeriOats or any other Cheerios cereal flavor. To learn more about the history of Cheerios and its limited-edition box, visit Cheerios.com.

* Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Cheerios™ and Honey Nut Cheerios™ cereal, in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Original Cheerios cereal provides 1.5 grams per serving. Honey Nut and certain other flavors of Cheerios cereal provide 0.75 grams per serving.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.