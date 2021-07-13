NARFA Partners with Flyreel to Provide Innovative, Contact-Less Safety and Loss Control Inspections to Members as Part of Their Workers Compensation Program

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Automotive Roads Fuel Association (NARFA), the exclusive sponsor of the Automotive Industries Compensation Corporation (AICC) workers compensation program, is proud to announce the availability of Flyreel for AICC members. Flyreel is a cutting-edge loss control platform that uses an artificial intelligence (AI) powered “assistant” that walks members through the collection of critical on-site data to help better identify and prevent losses associated with worker compensation programs.

NARFA Executive Director Philip Healy says, “We are always looking for new opportunities to better serve and support our members. By using Flyreel, we are providing an innovative, contact-less approach to obtaining the critical data necessary for customized safety and loss control recommendations to members. NARFA is proud to have the AICC as the first self-insured group to implement this new approach to managing and preventing losses.”

Using Flyreel, AICC members conduct the self-survey of their business at a time that is most convenient for them, minimizing any business interruption. The AI-driven conversational chatbot seamlessly guides members through the collection of the essential on-site data related to a safe work environment.

“We’re excited to partner with NARFA and its membership to deliver a next-generation user experience to help protect workers and prevent losses,” says Flyreel CEO and Founder Cole Winans. “AICC is the first use of Flyreel for workers comp programs, representing a new and exciting chapter for Flyreel.”

The AICC, equipped with Flyreel’s technology, will be using the world’s most advanced data capture solution for ground truth data. Using Flyreel, NARFA will be able to deliver actionable insights to understand and prevent workers’ comp risks at scale.

Joe Blanche, AICC Administrator says, “We are confident that this tool can help our members ensure a safe workplace environment for their most valuable resource - their employees. We are excited to empower our members with an easy-to-use, secure solution. We believe Flyreel is a game-changing tool that addresses the challenges of our rapidly evolving industry.”

About AICC

Since its inception in 1995, the AICC has been a nationally recognized self-insured workers compensation program offering up-front discounts, dividends paid back to members, unlimited loss control services, real-time claims management, a dedicated claims team, and much more. The AICC is highly profitable with a strictly managed membership, requiring board approval to join. For more information about joining our association and the AICC, please visit our website, www.narfa.com or call 800-258-5318.

About Flyreel

Flyreel provides the most advanced platform for on-site data collection. Flyreel’s advanced AI assistant guides users through fully configurable workflows. As users scan their business with their smartphone camera, Flyreel’s AI Assistant can react and respond to data collected by the policyholder, adapting and customizing conversational workflows based on the unique attributes that it “sees” in near real-time. To learn more about Flyreel, visit https://www.flyreel.co/.