Strack & Van Til Partners with Birdzi to Enhance Customer Insights and Deliver Personalized, Relevant Promotions

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced Strack & Van Til as the latest retailer to adopt its Customer Intelligence Platform. Upon implementation, the Indiana-based grocer will benefit from greater insights into shopper behavior, leading to higher rates of engagement, loyalty and ultimately, sales.

Strack & Van Til has a wealth of data collected across in-store and online channels, so the grocer sought a partner that would help them gain insights from the data, run targeted campaigns and grow its shopper value on an individualized basis. After considering other providers, the regional grocer selected Birdzi due to its unique breadth of capabilities and approach to customer intelligence.

Strack & Van Til will leverage all the capabilities of the Birdzi Customer Intelligence Platform, including a customer dashboard, shopper analytics, digital offer management, and personalized ad flyers and product recommendations. Strack & Van Til will also utilize VISPER, Birdzi’s AI-powered personalization campaign platform capable of leveraging an entire store’s product catalog and customer insights to create specific offers, discounts and communications for each customer.

Birdzi’s solution will quickly begin delivering insights to Strack & Van Til. The initial implementation is expected to go live in mid-August, approximately six weeks after the partnership agreement was signed. Additional features will be rolled out in the following months.

“We’ve been searching for the right provider to help us make better use of our customer data and we saw other regional grocers benefit significantly from Birdzi’s Customer Intelligence Platform,” said Jeff Strack, CEO, Strack & Van Til. “After working with the Birdzi team, we know we made the right choice. We look forward to offering our shoppers a better customer experience with greater relevancy and savings on the products they want to buy.”

Birdzi will also empower Strack & Van Til with its new “KIC score,” a shopper quality index that measures shoppers’ loyalty. KIC scores allow retailers to track the growth of shoppers’ loyalty over time and allows for better visibility into the impact of marketing campaigns. This will enable grocers to run more targeted campaigns and deliver true 1-to-1 engagement. With these tools, Strack & Van Til can be more strategic with marketing campaigns to develop deeper customer loyalty.

“We have great respect for Strack & Van Til’s dedication to their customers, and we’re excited to help them utilize customer intelligence data to further strengthen shopper loyalty and engagement,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “Retailers are beginning to realize the measurable ROI and the full range of capabilities that a customer intelligence platform can provide, and it signals a bigger trend towards data-centric personalization in the industry. We’re proud to help regional retailers like Strack & Van Til, Weis Markets, Coborn’s and others become industry leaders in harnessing the power of smart, personalized engagement.”

To learn more about Birdzi and its customer engagement platform, contact info@birdzi.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: https://www.birdzi.com.

About Strack & Van Til

At the heart of every great community is a great neighborhood grocer. Since 1960 Strack & Van Til has been serving the neighborhoods of Northwest Indiana and Chicago with a friendly smile, helpful service and the finest quality groceries, perishables and freshly prepared foods available. Its goal is to deliver nothing short of complete satisfaction every time a customer comes to visit. Strack & Van Til now operates more than 20 stores across the region under the Strack & Van Til brand and a Town and Country in Valparaiso.