Swish Data Closes Five Year, $43 Million Contract to Provide the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs With Artificial Intelligence Operations Solution

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Swish Data Corporation (Swish), a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone-certified small business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. federal government, announced that the company has been awarded a five-year, $43 million contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with an artificial intelligence operations (AIOps) solution, professional services and training.

The VA required a solution to monitor the operating status of all Veteran’s Affairs Enterprise Cloud (VAEC) cloud services, containers, virtual machines and physical infrastructure and automate IT operations. In pursuit of this contract, Swish partnered with ScienceLogic to deliver their market leading, context-infused, AIOps platform.

“VA needed real-time monitoring and automation to discover, monitor, diagnose and fix infrastructure issues in the VAEC,” stated Dave Catanoso, director of the Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office at VA. “ScienceLogic has a great solution to deliver these advanced capabilities.”

ScienceLogic also has the advantage of being the first end-to-end monitoring platform to meet the U.S. government’s security and interoperability standards. “We are proud to support the VA’s journey to AIOps to help Veterans and VA Staff get the best digital experience possible,” stated Dave Link, chief executive officer for ScienceLogic. “As the VA accelerates adoption of cloud technologies and operates increasingly in a hybrid-cloud environment – establishing an authoritative data lake with ScienceLogic across the IT estate allows the team to improve application performance and faster time to incident resolution.”

Swish will provide the trained and certified technical experts that will ensure successful implementation, product utilization and functionality. “Our engineers operate within a structured system/software engineering lifecycle process that we are very proud of,” stated Monty Deel, chief executive officer for Swish. “This will enable us to provide the VA with the guidance, service and support that will culminate in a highly successful, optimized AIOps implementation over the course of the contract.”

About Swish Data

Swish is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for our clients. Our experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies, and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure our clients realize maximum operational value. Swish is skilled at delivering high-performance solutions and services in the Public Sector market. Swish ensures your digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed your expectations and requirements. www.swishdata.com

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything across multi-cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic’s technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world’s largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com