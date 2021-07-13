INFINITI Teams with Cameo on 2022 QX60 Reservation Program Launch

INFINITI today introduced a novel Reservation Program featuring Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans with pop culture icons, for its all-new 2022 QX60 luxury SUV. Reservations will be available from July 13, 2021 until the QX60 officially goes on sale in early fall. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INFINITI today introduced a novel Reservation Program featuring Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans with pop culture icons, for its all-new 2022 QX60 luxury SUV. Reservations will be available from July 13, 2021 until the QX60 officially goes on sale in early fall.

INFINITI is the first automaker to tap into the magic of Cameo to provide consumers with an enhanced shopping experience complete with personalized discovery and FAQ. Using an innovative Q&A experience, consumers’ questions can be answered via personalized Cameo videos from celebrities Erin Andrews, Clinton Kelly, Gabby Douglas, Misha Collins, and Dule Hill, marking an industry first and a further extension of INFINITI’s focus on customer satisfaction.

This campaign delivers on Cameo’s unique ability to make impossible connections possible by giving INFINITI customers the rare opportunity to ask specific questions focused on the all-new 2022 QX60. Answered by participating celebrities, questions can be focused on unique features, pricing, and delivery information. Video responses on up to 100 topics will also be archived for other customers to watch at a later date and time.

“The all-new 2022 QX60 is among one of our most significant product launches to-date, and this campaign with Cameo is in line with our goal to provide insightful and entertaining resources for our customers,” said Phil O’Connor, Director of Marketing Communications, INFINITI Americas. “We are elated to announce this Reservation Program, and work with Cameo’s roster of incredible talent. We know our customers value meaningful experiences and believe this platform offers an engaging and informative way to interact with this star SUV.”

Cameo’s mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan connections on earth. INFINITI QX60 x Cameo will bring one-on-one connections to individual consumers and will leverage that content at-scale within an accessible, engaging FAQ site for larger audiences.

“We are excited to team up with INFINITI to create an enhanced car shopping experience with the world’s first personalized, video-based discovery and information journey,” said Mike Hondorp, Managing Director, Cameo Brand Partnerships. “At Cameo, we pride ourselves in making impossible connections possible, and this activation will deliver just that: personal connections and content at-scale, between consumers and Cameo stars. As we grow our business, we look for brands that share our DNA, and core to that is the creativity and innovation we’ve found with INFINITI."

The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 three-row SUV packs a raft of INFINITI's intuitive technology features that make it the most family-friendly SUV yet from the automaker, all paired to a carefully crafted interior and sleek exterior.

This iteration of the QX60 brings several firsts for INFINITI, including available two-tone paint, a 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display, advanced ventilation controls with haptic feedback, driver and front passenger in-seat massage, enhanced head-up display (HUD) using dual “free-form” mirror technology, a 9-speed automatic transmission, the latest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive featuring direct coupling, and ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link.

The all-new INFINITI 2022 QX60 luxury SUV starts at MSRP $46,850 and will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide this fall.

More information on the QX60 Reservation Program is available at www.INFINITIUSA.com/2022-QX60, and more information on the QX60 and INFINITI’s full lineup is available at INFINITINews.com.

