One to Rule Them All: The New Razer Barracuda X Multi-platform Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announces the Barracuda X Wireless Multi-platform Gaming and Mobile Headset, for gaming on multiple devices at home or outdoors. Offering true versatility and freedom backed by long-lasting comfort, powerful drivers, and a crystal-clear mic, the Barracuda X is an all-purpose, 4-in-1 wireless headset compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.

Many modern wireless headsets are designed for use either at home or on-the-go, and switching between devices can be a time-consuming process, with unpairing and pairing over Bluetooth often leading to connection issues. The Barracuda X has been designed with ease of use and versatility in mind – with its reliable ultra-low latency wireless connection combined with a comfortable, sleek, and ergonomic design, powerful Razer TriForce drivers and a detachable, Discord-certified1 Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, it is the perfect all-in-one-solution for multi-platform gaming.

“Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true 4-in-1 wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are."

One design to rule them all

The Barracuda X was developed from the ground-up as a versatile, multi-platform headset with a strong focus on style and comfort. Razer’s engineering team used their years of expertise to integrate Razer’s industry-leading audio technologies in a comfortable wireless gaming headset equally suited to indoor and outdoor use.

The Barracuda X has undergone an extensive design process, dictated by fit, comfort, and simplicity, resulting in a concave surfaced design for reduced bulk, clean lines and a harmonious blend between yoke and ear cup, for a sleek, stylish look. The low-profile ear cups are angled to fit every ear shape and can be adjusted and swiveled for a personalized fit. With plush memory foam ear cushions, and a thick, soft, lightweight headband for a pressure-free fit, the Barracuda X weighs just 250g, perfect for all-day comfort.

Effortless plug and play

The Barracuda X comes fully equipped with all necessary accessories for the ultimate out-of-the-box multi-device experience. At the heart of the multi-platform capability of the Barracuda X is the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C Dongle, with which the Barracuda X can be seamlessly connected to a PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or Android devices as a plug and play device with no pairing process or software and driver downloads required.

For situations where a USB-C connection isn’t available, the Barracuda X is supplied with a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable, ideal for PC or docked Nintendo Switch use, and for further compatibility, a 4-pole, 3.5mm jack is also available when an analog connection is needed. The Barracuda X is also supplied with a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, for a battery life of up to 20 hours of continuous use.

Fine-tuned for full fidelity

The Barracuda X features the latest in Razer’s audio technology. Using the Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers, the Barracuda X provides high-end audio performance for bright and clear audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass, delivering an immersive audio experience.

Featuring a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, the Razer Barracuda X supplies ultra-clear voice comms, regardless of the platform you're gaming on.​ The microphone on the Barracuda X offers improved voice isolation excluding more ambient noise from the back and sides, increased sensitivity for greater low frequency response, and an optimized housing for added clarity and accurate voice pick-up.

The Barracuda X wireless gaming headset is the one headset to play them all, with versatility, a lightweight design and simple plug-and-play wireless connection for seamless 4-in-1 use across PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.

ABOUT THE RAZER BARRACUDA X

Headphones

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity: 96dBSPL/mW@1KHz by HATS

Drivers: Customized Dynamic 40mm Driver

Inner ear cup diameter: 60 x 40mm

Connection type: USB Type C or wired 3.5mm connection

Cable length: 1.5m / 4.92 ft

Approx. weight: 250g / 0.55lbs

Oval ear cushions: Full-ear coverage with fabric and plush leatherette, for sound isolation and comfort

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 Hz –10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥60 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ±3 dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

Discord-certified

On-earcup controls

Volume up and down

Mic mute on/off toggle

Audio Usage

Wireless audio usage: USB-C dongle

Wired audio usage: 3.5mm analog

Surround sound: Only available on Windows 10 64-bit

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$99.99 USD / €99,99 MSRP

Razer.com: July 13, 2021

Authorized resellers: July 13, 2021

