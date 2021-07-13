Fluke Process Instruments Teams Up with Boston Dynamics to Expand Industrial Acoustic Imaging Capabilities

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluke Process Instruments, a global leader in infrared imaging and thermal profiling solutions for industrial applications, has partnered with mobile robotics trailblazer Boston Dynamics to bring Fluke Process Instruments’ new SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager capabilities to Boston Dynamics’ agile mobile robot Spot®.

In a video released by Fluke Process Instruments today, the SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager can be seen mounted on Spot with payload accessories that will be available to order from Fluke Process Instruments.

The SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager enables users to detect, locate, and visualize air and gas leaks or changes in mechanical sound signatures across their process and equipment in real-time before they become costly problems. By using an array of sophisticated sound sensors and powerful SoundMap™ technology, the SV600 translates the sounds that it hears into a visual representation so you can quickly locate problem areas.

Spot takes inspection to the next level. Designed to go where other robots can’t go and to perform a broad number of tasks, Spot traverses unstructured terrain to automate industrial inspections, monitor remote or hazardous environments and provide situational awareness in remote settings. The robot can also be reconfigured for various use cases to increase efficiency and greatly reduce safety risks. With the SV600 payload Spot will now be able to automate air and gas leak detection and identify mechanical sound signatures.

“Customers have already expressed interest and seen value in the SV600 and Spot working together. Together they are proving to be invaluable in terms of workforce efficiency for large scale facilities, particularly for industries such as utilities, energy, automotive and beverages who are looking to automate their inspection processes,” says Herman Warnshuis, president, Fluke Process Instruments. “With automated acoustic imaging that the SV600 brings, maintenance teams can visualize leaks or sound signature changes to factory equipment or assets, and prevent unscheduled maintenance and possible costly downtime, and at the same time improve factory safety by minimizing operator intervention. We’re excited to partner with Boston Dynamics to bring our acoustic imaging technology to new parts of the factory floor with Spot.”

The SV600 is set to be released this August. To visualize the unheard and unseen leaks and mechanical sound signatures visit http://www.flukeprocessinstruments.com/SV600Spot. Further details, including ordering information, about SV600 x Spot will be released at launch.

To learn more about Spot and its capabilities, visit BostonDynamics.com.

About Fluke Process Instruments

Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 150 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.