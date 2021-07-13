CASTL Named Exclusive Provider of Global Organization’s Biopharmaceutical Training Program for Canada

The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) has been named the exclusive provider of a global organization’s biopharmaceutical training program for Canada. A global centre of excellence for training and research in bioprocessing, the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) develops state-of-the-art training and education programs for academic institutions and the world’s leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies. CASTL will be NIBRT’s fifth global partner. Photo courtesy: NIBRT.

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) has signed a commercial agreement with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) in Ireland to be the exclusive provider of NIBRT licensed training programs in Canada. This formal partnership will support Canada’s need for skilled and trained individuals to continue the growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. CASTL will be NIBRT’s fifth global partner.

CASTL delivers on the economic demand for individuals who are work-ready to enter, thrive and meet the needs of the Canadian bioscience industry. Since COVID-19, Canada and the world have re-awakened to the importance of having the needed skills, training and infrastructure to be more self-reliant in the manufacturing of vital drugs and vaccines to protect population health.

A global centre of excellence for training and research in bioprocessing, NIBRT develops state-of-the-art training and education programs for academic institutions and the world’s leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies. With world-class facilities in Ireland, NIBRT programs offers a unique combination of in-class and hands-on training, customized to meet the needs of industry. They also offer comprehensive digital training through their NIBRT Online Academy (NOA).

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive provider of NIBRT’s best-in-class training in Canada to support our growing bioscience industry,” said Penny Walsh-McGuire, Executive Director, CASTL. “CASTL is committed to implementing skills and training solutions for Canada that are relevant and responsive to the needs of industry across the country. NIBRT’s leading-edge programs and curriculum will help power a talent engine for Canada’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.”

Remarking on the agreement, NIBRT CEO Darrin Morrissey commented, “Having worked with the PEI BioAlliance since 2019, we are delighted that they are joining the NIBRT Global Partnership Programme. The exciting plans for CASTL will help Canada address the shortage of a skilled workforce, which is a key bottleneck in global biopharma manufacturing. We are very much looking forward to helping CASTL support Canadian biopharma students and industry.”

CASTL will deliver NIBRT’s training designed specifically for the biopharmaceutical sector in Canada within CASTL’s three learning streams: New Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling. As part of this partnership, CASTL will have access to NIBRT curriculum, collaborate on curriculum design, access new courses, and partner on the development of a new Canadian biopharmaceutical skills and training centre.

In addition to Canada, NIBRT has global partnerships with organizations in the US, Korea, China and Australia. NIBRT’s Global Partner Programme supports an international alliance of leading training and education organizations to help address the global shortage of a skilled biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce.

Letters of support for this CASTL initiative provided by adMare BioInnovations, BioTalent Canada, BIOTECanada and Innovative Medicines Canada were important in demonstrating the national scope of the partnership with NIBRT. They reinforce the need for a national skills and training solution to support greater self-sufficiency for Canada regarding its capacity to manufacture biopharmaceuticals at home.

CASTL was developed by the PEI BioAlliance, with support from the Government of Canada, the Future Skills Centre, and the Government of Prince Edward Island. Current partners include Acadia University, BioTalent Canada, Holland College, National Research Council, PEI BioAlliance, Université de Moncton, University of Prince Edward Island, as well as numerous industry partners.

About CASTL

The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) is a first-of-its-kind partnership between academia, industry, and government to address the future skills needs of the Canadian life sciences sector. CASTL delivers on the economic and sectoral demand for individuals who are work-ready to enter, thrive and meet the needs of the Canadian bioscience industry, a key pillar of our economy. CASTL offers multiple applied learning streams and pathways for individuals to acquire the academic knowledge, and technical and professional skills to have a successful career in life sciences.

www.castlcanada.ca

About NIBRT

The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is a global centre of excellence for training and research in bioprocessing. NIBRT serves about 4,000 industry professionals worldwide at its world-class headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. This facility is purpose built to closely replicate a modern bioprocessing plant with state-of-the-art equipment. NIBRT offers a quality training and research experience not previously possible anywhere in the world.

www.nibrt.ie