HireRight and SmartRecruiters Announce New Background Screening Integration

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireRight, a leading provider of global background screening services, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, announced a new integration with SmartRecruiters. HireRight is the first partner to offer background screening services through this new integration technology.

HireRight worked closely with SmartRecruiters to develop an integration with the functionality to help optimize customers’ experiences when managing the background check process. Together, HireRight and SmartRecruiters offer a streamlined ordering interface from within SmartRecruit to help simplify global hiring workflows, boosting organizational efficiency while at the same time improving the candidate experience.

“The HireRight team is excited about the quality of this integration, which reflects our outstanding partnership with SmartRecruiters around the globe,” said Scott Collins, HireRight’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This integration will make it even easier for our customers to mitigate risk and manage screening – and for their applicants to get a full view of their screening statuses and enjoy an overall improved candidate experience.”

Features of this integration include:

Data mapping to eliminate duplicate entry and increase request accuracy.

Change tracker to alert recruiters to differences in candidate-provided identifying information.

Configurable real-time status updates to ensure a timely and transparent process for both the recruiter and candidate.

Mobile optimization so candidates can complete background checks on their preferred device.

Integrated support and automatic platform updates.

For more about the HireRight and SmartRecruiters partnership, please visit: https://www.hireright.com/partners/view/smartrecruiters.

About HireRight

HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates by delivering global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, E-Verify solutions, and other workforce solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with many existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.

HireRight has U.S. offices in Nashville, Tenn., Tulsa, Okla., Chapin, S.C., Dallas, Texas, and Irvine, Calif., as well as international offices in Australia, Canada, Estonia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.