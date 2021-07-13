Satisfi Labs and Noble Partner to Provide Conversational Commerce for Concessions at Live Events

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noble, the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for onsite experiences, announced today that it has partnered with Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, to provide conversational commerce of food and drink at live events. The new AI-powered Food & Beverage Assistant makes it easier for fans to access food and drink information and action on those inquires directly within a chat conversation, increasing customer satisfaction and driving more concession revenue.

Noble’s cashless, contact-free omni-channel online ordering platform is built for high-volume live event locations like concert halls, festivals, stadiums and theaters. The Noble platform can be used across web, text, and QR code and now with the Satisfi Labs integration, messaging is yet another way guests can access food, drinks and even merchandise all from a smartphone.

“At Noble, we are always looking for ways to increase ease-of-use for guests and find more channels to drive the more profitable digital orders we see on the platform,” said Matt Draper, COO, Noble. “Working with Satisfi Labs and launching their AI-powered Food & Beverage Assistant, we now offer our users a more natural way to place these orders to meet their specific needs and increase their overall experience and satisfaction.”

Attendees of live events using the virtual assistant can ask food and drink related questions and get on-demand answers to a variety of questions including but not limited to the types of concessions offered at the venue, locations of concessions, pricing and wait times. For guests, the integration of the platforms allows them to not just ask questions but have the ability to make a purchase. For operators, the co-product will help them drive more digital orders, increase transaction size and fulfill orders more easily because of the cashless system, which ultimately, increases revenues. Both will have the peace of mind knowing these orders are being fulfilled by a focused, best-in-class technology for live event mobile ordering.

“As the live event industry evolves, we are excited to partner with Noble to provide our customers with seamless concessions ordering capabilities,” said Don White, CEO, Satisfi Labs. “Guests of live events are interested in accessing information at their fingertips and across multiple channels. By working with Noble, our venue customers are now able to not only provide their guests with automated answers on their food and beverage choices but drive transactions through a chat conversation. Our joint offering improves the fan experience and provides venue operators a new data source to learn about their guest’s concessions buying behaviors and tailor their offerings for the future.”

More than an online shopping cart for food and drink, Noble provides venues and partners a robust suite of tools to manage mobile ordering operations on the ground like dynamic volume control, risk management, and best-in-class consulting support as well.

About Satisfi Labs:

Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform, creates Answer Engines that manage a team of expert Assistants to answer customer questions on-demand. Our technology makes information accessible and actionable at every stage of the customer journey. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com.

About Noble:

Noble is standardizing the digital food and drink ordering experience by connecting entertainment seekers with local entertainment venues with a simple digital ordering solution. Noble’s digital commerce platform allows in-venue ordering for guests so they can enjoy more of their time out and venues can benefit from the incremental revenue and operational efficiencies driven by the platform. Noble is available for both iOS and Android and works with all point of sale (POS) systems. For more information, please visit, www.getnoble.co or find us on Twitter @OrderWithNoble