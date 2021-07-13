Aker BP Implements DecisionSpace® 365 for Digital Well Planning and Design.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that it is expanding its digital collaboration with Aker BP, a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, by deploying digital twins to automate work processes and accelerate decision-making. These cloud services operate in iEnergy, Halliburton’s hybrid cloud environment to manage exploration and production applications.

Aker BP is leveraging Digital Well Program®, a DecisionSpace® 365 cloud application, built on an open architecture to provide integrated well planning and design to increase collaboration and connectivity across drilling activities. It enables well planning and design to become a live process where field development scenarios are continuously updated and compared to a digital twin to deliver safe, cost-effective, and productive wells.

“At Aker BP Drilling and Wells, our ambition is to be first or best. With the implementation of Digital Well Program on iEnergy, we deliver on both ambitions and are proud to be the first E&P company to put this platform into use,” said Senior Vice President Drilling and Wells Tommy Sigmundstad for Aker BP. “Our current deployment already consists of more than 100 micro services, several to external third-party systems. In the platform, data can flow seamlessly through the established well construction design workflow, and we have seen significant workflow improvement only a few months into deployment.”

“Handling multiple designs simultaneously is not a challenge anymore. We are currently working to implement automation and simulation microservices in the platform, and I am confident that we through iEnergy will increase efficiency and create substantial value in the future,” added Sigmundstad.

“We are excited to deliver Digital Well Program and its transformative capabilities as a cloud service to Aker BP and their extended ecosystem to create an unparalleled experience for a well construction digital twin,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “Consistent with Halliburton’s digital strategy, our secure cloud environment, machine learning algorithms, and data science expertise will help Aker BP maximize their asset value.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.