Good Earth Organics, A Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Organic Soils and Nutrients for Cannabis Growers Announces New Markets and Sales Channels, Including Walmart, in Advance of the Closing of its Equity Crowdfunding on July 23, 2021

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Good Earth Organics, Inc. (GEO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of a system of premium organic soils and nutrients specifically designed to grow cannabis and hemp, is pleased to announce new sales channels, Walmart.com and Hydrobuilder.com. The company, based in the premier “Emerald Triangle” growing region of southern Oregon is also reporting substantially expanded sales in its home market, as well as new distribution partners in growing markets like Oklahoma, where there are more than 7,000 licensed cannabis growers.

GEO has a significant head start in capturing the enormous white space in the national soil, nutrient and amendment market for cannabis and hemp and has delivered 40% year-over-year revenue growth for the last two years. To build on this success, GEO is raising capital via SEC approved Regulation A+ crowdfunding.

Prospective investors are invited to access the offering before it ends on July 23, 2021, at https://www.seedinvest.com/goodearthorganics/series.a.

Proceeds from the offering, which has raised more than $1.8 million from more than 875 investors to date, will support aggressive company growth initiatives designed to meet accelerating demand from both professional cultivators and home growers who seek bountiful crops, flavorful, terpene rich cannabis strains, and clean, toxin-free plants.

With new markets and new sales channels driving significant growth, GEO offers investors a great way to participate in the upside of the cannabis industry without facing the regulatory hurdles of plant-touching businesses. Following the raise, the company plans to list its shares publicly.

For more information on the offering and to invest, visit: https://www.seedinvest.com/goodearthorganics/series.a.

ABOUT GOOD EARTH ORGANICS

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in the premier Emerald Triangle growing region of southern Oregon, The Good Earth Organics, Inc. (GEO), formulates and distributes a system of premium organic potting soils, nutrients, and amendments optimized to grow cannabis and hemp. Professional commercial cultivators and home growers alike rely on GEO’s products for consistent and bountiful yields, and clean, toxin-free plants. GEO’s products are certified for organic use by the Organic Materials Review Institute ("OMRI"), carry the Clean Green certification developed specifically for cannabis cultivation, and are recognized by state-specific certifications such the California organic designation, CDFA.

Disclosure: The Good Earth Organics, Inc. is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: https://www.seedinvest.com/goodearthorganics.

ABOUT SEEDINVEST

SeedInvest is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that provides individual investors with access to vetted startup investment opportunities. SeedInvest was instrumental in the passage of the 2012 JOBS Act, which changed 80-year-old U.S. securities laws to make it possible for entrepreneurs to raise capital over the Internet. SeedInvest has funded over 200 startups and boasts a rapidly growing network of over 400,000 investors. SeedInvest has had over 46,000 companies start applications to raise capital since inception and has accepted about 1% of those companies to feature on the platform. It is excited to offer investors the opportunity to participate in GEO’s growth story.