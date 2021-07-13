Church Pension Group Releases 2021 Annual Report

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced the release of its 2021 Annual Report (www.cpg.org/annualreport2021). Through a series of videos, articles, photographs, and graphics, the Annual Report highlights CPG’s commitment to serve as a stable presence for The Episcopal Church even in the most turbulent of times. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced the release of its 2021 Annual Report (www.cpg.org/annualreport2021). Through a series of videos, articles, photographs, and graphics, the Annual Report highlights CPG’s commitment to serve as a stable presence for The Episcopal Church even in the most turbulent of times.

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced the release of its 2021 Annual Report (www.cpg.org/annualreport2021). Through a series of videos, articles, photographs, and graphics, the Annual Report highlights CPG’s commitment to serve as a stable presence for The Episcopal Church even in the most turbulent of times.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced the release of its 2021 Annual Report (www.cpg.org/annualreport2021). Through a series of videos, articles, photographs, and graphics, the Annual Report highlights CPG’s commitment to serve as a stable presence for The Episcopal Church even in the most turbulent of times.

“We are pleased to share our 2021 Annual Report, which highlights how, despite a challenging year, we found new ways to fulfill our purpose of serving The Episcopal Church,” said Mary Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPG. “We leaned heavily on technology to host virtual conferences, webinars, and discussions to broaden our embrace throughout the Church, and we granted pandemic pension waivers to more than 500 institutions in need of financial relief. Our investment portfolio performed well and continued to position us for long-term success.”

About the Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance, and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org