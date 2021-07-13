Baptist Community Services Creates Culture of Excellence with UKG

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that Baptist Community Services, a nonprofit continuing-care retirement community, is building a reliable and engaged workforce to support the delivery of cost-effective, quality care by leveraging the UKG product suite.

A UKG customer for more than 20 years, Baptist Community Services offers a range of senior care services, including independent and assisted living options, long-term care, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and a fitness facility. The organization recently migrated from UKG Workforce Central to the UKG Dimensions platform and will soon leverage UKG Pro Employee Voice to drive greater employee engagement.

“We feel fortunate to have a partner that is so invested in our people and our future,” said Jeri Hamilton, director of HR at Baptist Community Services. “From the first day of our partnership with UKG, we have received the full spectrum of support we need from our sales, services, and customer success teams and we are excited about this next phase of our journey.”

Since going live on Dimensions in October 2020, Baptist Community Services has experienced a significant increase in employee engagement. For the first time, its entire staff — including certified nursing assistants, charge nurses, housekeeping, food service, and seasonal employees — can access their schedules, pay statements, direct deposit information, accrued time off, and more via the UKG mobile app.

“We want our employees to be accountable for their personal information and this has been one of our greatest successes since going live on Dimensions,” said Hamilton. “Employees love the mobile app because it lets them view and update their personal information from wherever they are. Ninety-five percent of our hourly staff are using the mobile app to request time off, which has been a huge morale booster. Managers can also see, in real time, when and where staff members are scheduled to work without having to go back to an office or log onto a computer.”

Baptist Community Services is additionally leveraging advanced scheduling capabilities within its nursing and food service departments to align labor to demand and ensure the right people with the right skills and certifications are always in place to assist patients and residents, with plans to expand usage to the rest of the organization. Robust reporting capabilities in Dimensions also make it easier to view critical operational data in real time.

“From an HR perspective, I can accurately track employee overtime, turnover, and employee hours by job or facility. From an operational perspective, administrators across all our facilities can see where we need to concentrate more staff and make smarter staffing adjustments in the moment in order to stay on budget,” said Hamilton.

Baptist Community Services will soon embark on the next phase of its UKG journey by implementing Employee Voice, an advanced workplace survey tool that leverages natural language processing (NLP) and machine-learning technology to collect, measure, and analyze employee feedback.

“We are very excited about Employee Voice,” said Hamilton. “With it, we plan to launch our first employee engagement survey in nearly four years. After that, we’ll do regular pulse surveys to keep an eye on how our employees are feeling. It’s critical that our workforce feels energized and supported, and Employee Voice will give our people a platform to voice their feedback while helping to ensure we are providing an engaging work environment and maintaining a culture of excellence.”

“An organization’s ability to support quality care relies almost wholly on its ability to attract, engage, and retain a quality workforce,” said Nanne Finis, chief nurse executive at UKG. “Every day, UKG and its focused team of healthcare professionals are helping more than 10,000 post-acute care and senior living providers balance workforce continuity and employee experience while empowering them to focus on what matters most: the well-being, safety, and satisfaction of their residents.”

“Healthcare professionals are pivotal to keeping our communities healthy and thriving. And now, more than ever, it’s essential for healthcare organizations to invest in technology that provides a supportive, meaningful, and engaging employee experience to ensure quality resident outcomes,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “We are proud to expand our partnership with Baptist Community Services as it embarks on this next phase of its transformation.”

