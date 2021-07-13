SmartStream forms alliance with Acadia for automating collateral interest payments

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces its partnership with Acadia, the leading industry provider of integrated risk management and margin automation services for the derivatives community – enabling increased efficiencies for the processing and calculation of interest statements for TLM Collateral Management customers and their associated counterparties.

SmartStream’s TLM Collateral Management solution will work alongside Acadia’s Interest Statements workflow, available via its industry-standard Margin Manager platform. The solution will dispatch interest statements, reconcile, and resolve issues with counterparties in a standardised messaging format. This will remove the reliance on email exchanges and often lengthy, complicated dispute resolution by uploading statement data. In addition, Acadia’s matching engine will pair statements, highlight discrepancies, and produce final interest statements for clients and their relevant counterparties.

Richard Barton, Head of Product Management, Acadia, states: “We are delighted to be working alongside SmartStream, who have successfully served clients in the collateral management space for years, and we are confident this will further enhance its service in many areas including: margin and risk mitigation – which will efficiently meet all sell-side, buy-side and fund administrator requirements”.

Jason Ang, Program Manager, TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream, states: “It is always essential to provide our clients with new technologies and improvements to their service. TLM Collateral Management coupled with Acadia’s Margin Manager provides integration with a powerful collateral solution and a user-friendly dashboard, allowing for quick exception management, including a complete audit trail with final statements. It’s our duty to continue improving services for our clients and this is a great addition to our existing solution”.

