Start-up Texas REP Inks Partnership with EC Infosystems

UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced a partnership with IronHorse Power Services, LLC for both EDI and Billing/CIS.

The Dallas-based retail energy provider will focus on the Texas market, serving primarily residential and small to midsize commercial customers. IronHorse Power’s extensive wholesale background coupled with long-term relationships in the market well positions the company to capture significant market share.

“When new deregulated energy providers enter the Texas market and seek to establish their back-office infrastructure, EC Infosystems is a natural choice as clients can leverage our 24-year industry experience commitment to serving the ERCOT market,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “We look forward to our partnership with IronHorse Power and being an integral part of their success.”

The company has an aggressive timeline for market entry, supported by EC Infosystems’ extensive background in Texas deregulation, local presence, and out-of-the-box UtiliBill Billing/CIS platform that is scalable from the start-up to established retailer phases. Simultaneously, the IronHorse team will complete in-depth system and market training.

“As we evaluated technology options, we prioritized a stable and proven platform that seamlessly handled the complex Texas regulatory requirements and offered robust EDI testing expertise to shorten our go-to-market strategy,” explains David Garcia, Chief Operating Officer at IronHorse Power. “In EC Infosystems, we found a partner that not only embodies those qualities but also continues to push the envelope on technology innovation in the retail sector.”

In addition to utilizing their billing and EDI services, IronHorse Power will also work with EC Infosystems to provide their end-use customers with an interactive and modern online portal and mobile application, allowing their users to view invoices and contracting documents, make payments, and manage account information.

“While our industry-leading EDI and Billing/CIS services will streamline IronHorse Power’s back-office, we are able to go above and beyond the standard vendor partnership in Texas with our white labeled mobile app and customer portal,” says Ananda Goswami, EC Infosystems’ Chief Revenue Officer. “This emphasis on deepening our partnerships through continuous innovation is a cornerstone of EC Infosystems’ business model.”

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com