Upper Park Disc Golf® Throws an Ace, Becoming the First RED™ Fulfillment Client

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce solutions, today announced the launch of Upper Park Disc Golf® as its first Radial Easy Deployment (RED) fulfillment client. Upper Park Disc Golf selected Radial and RED for its ability to support increasing consumer demands, reduce fulfillment transit times and support the company’s long-term, omnichannel growth plans.

Fueled by the need for socially distanced, outdoor activities, disc golf grew at a rapid pace in 2020. Upper Park Disc Golf is a well-known leader in the fast-growing disc golf community, providing specialty bags and accessories with unique styles, innovative design, and unmatched comfort for all types of disc golfers. As the demand for stylish, functional gear has increased, Upper Park Disc Golf sought a third-party logistics provider that could support the company’s immediate fulfillment needs and long-term growth goals.

“We chose Radial because of their global scale combined with their RED initiative to support emerging brands like ours,” said Martin Bispels, co-owner and CEO of Upper Park Disc Golf. “Throughout the onboarding process, the Radial team provided terrific support and is now a key partner in serving our customers. We look forward to many years of growth with Radial.”

While Radial has traditionally provided services for enterprise-level retailers, the company saw an opportunity to serve emerging brands through space optimization strategies. RED was introduced to meet a growing market need felt by direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that are experiencing high-growth and looking for an experienced third-party logistics provider to support their evolving needs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Upper Park Disc Golf and support their business goals,” said Laura Ritchey, Chief Operating Officer, Radial. “By leveraging our industry experience and maximizing our fulfillment footprint, we are opening the door to support new brands we couldn’t previously. With RED, we’re providing Upper Park Disc Golf with an ecommerce solution that will evolve with their future trajectory. We are now better suited than ever to scale and meet their needs, every step of the way.”

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

About Upper Park Disc Golf

Since 2011 Upper Park Disc Golf® has focused on unique styles, innovative designs, and unmatched comfort. We believe the best designs should be as versatile as the people using them.

We use cutting edge design techniques and durable, outdoor materials to bring our creations to life.

Our products are designed for all types of play, from casual to professional, and we’re all active members of the disc golf community. We join our industry partners in promoting this incredible sport.

