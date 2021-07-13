We’ll Take Five! MCR Purchases a Handful of Marriott and Hilton Hotels for $94 Million

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High five! MCR, the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator, has acquired a quintet of premium-branded hotels in Texas and Washington.

Totaling 674 rooms, the five hotels are situated in some of the highest growing metropolitan regions in the United States, including the aerospace hub of Renton, Washington (which has pumped out 14,500 Boeing airplanes!), Dallas’s Telecom Corridor and Houston’s Energy Corridor. The portfolio includes four Marriotts and one Hilton. MCR purchased the five hotels for $94 million.

Located directly across from Boeing’s one-million-square-foot Renton airplane assembly plant, where 737 jets are manufactured, the 146-room Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle South/Renton is just 20 minutes from downtown Seattle and 10 minutes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and King County International Airport-Boeing Field. Built in 2019, the waterfront hotel features sweeping views of Lake Washington! The pet-friendly, extended stay property has feels-like-home amenities including free Wi-Fi, fully equipped kitchens in every suite, a fitness center and an outdoor patio with a grill. Don’t feel like cooking? Start your day with a complimentary hot breakfast or pick up a snack from the on-site market. At night, relax at the Lobby Bar, which serves locally crafted Pacific Northwest beers and light bites.

In the Telecom Corridor, a 6.5-mile business strip on Route 75 in Richardson, Texas, the 132-room Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Plano/Richardson and the 129-suite Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas Plano/Richardson are just across from State Farm Insurance’s two-million-square-foot corporate campus at the 186-acre mixed-use development CityLine. The hotels are also within minutes of Blue Cross Blue Shield’s one-million-square-foot headquarters, AT&T, Verizon and 6,000 other companies. Just a half hour from downtown Dallas and 25 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport, both hotels — which are next door to one another — boast free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, a fitness center and a convenience store. The Courtyard has a Starbucks and an on-site restaurant, while the extended stay Residence Inn offers kitchens in every suite and a patio for barbecues!

On Interstate 10, just 25 minutes from downtown Houston in the city’s Energy Corridor, the 132-room Courtyard by Marriott Houston I-10 West/Park Row and the 135-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Houston I-10 West/Park Row are near the headquarters of more than 300 companies, including the Wood Group and BP America. They’re also within walking distance of Texas Children’s and Houston Methodist hospitals. Both hotels offer free Wi-Fi, a fitness center and an outdoor pool. The Hampton Inn has free breakfast, while the Courtyard’s Bistro serves breakfast and dinner (along with Starbucks beverages!).

The Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle South/Renton is located at 1200 Lake Washington Boulevard North and features:

146 pet-friendly suites, each with a sofa bed and fully-equipped kitchen

Complimentary breakfast featuring classic American favorites

A barbecue and picnic area

A convenience store

A lobby bar offering locally crafted Pacific Northwest brews and wines

Free fast Wi-Fi

A 24-hour fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment

600 square feet of meeting space for up to 48 people

Reserve rooms by phone at (425) 687-0485 or online at marriott.com.

The Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Plano/Richardson is located at 1805 East President George Bush Highway and features:

132 guestrooms with mini fridges, microwaves and large workspaces

A convenience store

The Bistro, featuring breakfast, dinner, cocktails and Starbucks beverages

Free fast Wi-Fi

A 24-hour fitness center

An outdoor swimming pool

672 square feet of meeting space for up to 40 people

Reserve rooms by phone at (972) 516-2949 or online at marriott.com.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas Plano/Richardson is located at 1705 East President George Bush Highway and features:

129 pet-friendly suites, each with a sofa bed and fully-equipped kitchen

Complimentary breakfast featuring classic American favorites

Free grocery shopping service

A barbecue and picnic area

A convenience store

Free fast Wi-Fi

A 24-hour fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment

An outdoor swimming pool

Reserve rooms by phone at (972) 424-9101 or online at marriott.com.

The Courtyard by Marriott Houston I-10 West/Park Row is located at 18010 Park Row Drive and features:

132 guestrooms with mini fridges, microwaves and large workspaces

A convenience store

The Bistro, featuring breakfast, dinner, cocktails and Starbucks beverages

A covered outdoor patio with deep-cushioned sofas and chairs

Free fast Wi-Fi

A 24-hour fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment

An outdoor swimming pool

676 square feet of meeting space for up to 45 people

Reserve rooms by phone at (281) 492-7979 or online at marriott.com.

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Houston I-10 West/Park Row is located at 18014 Park Row Drive and features:

135 guestrooms with full refrigerators and microwaves

Complimentary breakfast

A covered outdoor picnic area

Free shuttle service to Energy Corridor business locations

A convenience store

Free in-room Wi-Fi

A fitness center

An outdoor swimming pool

575 square feet of meeting space

Reserve rooms by phone at (281) 578-6700 or online at hilton.com.

About MCR

MCR is the 4th-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States with a $4.0 billion portfolio of 110 premium-branded hotels containing more than 15,000 guestrooms across 33 states and 80 cities. Founded in 2006, the firm has offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia. MCR has 3,600 team members across the country and operates hotels under 12 Marriott and Hilton brands. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performer. For the TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport, MCR won the Development of the Year (Full Service) Award at The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), the Urban Land Institute New York Excellence in Hotel Development Award and the American Institute of Architects national Architecture Award, the highest honor given by the AIA. MCR was also named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies of 2020. For more information, please visit mcrhotels.com.