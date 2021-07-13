Genetics Institute of America Selects Ovation LIMS to Accelerate Advanced Molecular Testing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genetics Institute of America, a CLIA Certified/CAP Accredited DNA and RNA research and clinical laboratory, today announced that it has selected Ovation’s laboratory information management system (LIMS) to complement the growth of its advanced molecular testing business. Ovation’s suite of software and data products make it more efficient for molecular diagnostic labs to bring innovative tests to the patients that need them, while connecting life science researchers with the insights required to discover life-changing therapies faster.

The announcement comes at a time when laboratories are striving to adopt increasingly complex and novel diagnostic tests to better support the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases such as Hereditary Cancer, Familial Aortic Aneurysm and Alzheimer’s. Deploying these and other genomic tests in a timely manner requires software that is designed to support the specific needs of molecular diagnostics.

“At GIA, our core focus is on maximizing the quality of life and wellness of the patients we serve,” said Holly Magliochetti, CEO of Genetics Institute of America, “Doing that successfully requires a LIMS platform that can support the increasingly polygenic tests required by our patients. With many of the LIMS platforms we evaluated, it was kind of like fitting a square peg in a round hole. With Ovation, we found a comprehensive and flexible LIMS platform that is purpose-built for complex molecular diagnostics, enabling us to quickly deploy innovative genetic tests that improve the lives of our patients.”

“Delivering patients more personalized healthcare requires clinical laboratories to quickly adapt and bring on new diagnostic tests,” said Barry Wark, CEO of Ovation. “Our software gives molecular labs the agility required to respond to a changing diagnostic environment, while providing the tools and functionality necessary to support long-term business growth. We’re thrilled to be working with Genetics Institute of America as they look to improve patient quality of life through genetic testing.”

For more information on Genetic Institute of America, please visit www.GenLabUS.com.

About Ovation

Ovation is a scientific data company providing a cloud-based laboratory information system for Clinical Diagnostics that focuses on helping laboratories rapidly adopt new and complex molecular diagnostics. Beyond standard sample and workflow tracking, Ovation is reimagining the central role a LIMS or LIS plays in the overall ecosystem of a clinical diagnostics laboratory. Using a modern infrastructure with seamless integrations of best-in-class partners and consultants, Ovation provides labs with an out-of-the box laboratory management experience that scales with each individual lab’s needs. For more information visit www.ovation.io. Follow us on Twitter @ovation_io.

About Genetics Institute of America

Genetics Institute of America is a national laboratory dedicated to heightening the awareness of early intervention and genetic screening to promote longevity and quality of life outcomes by focusing on DNA, RNA and Proteins. Our modern CLIA laboratory facility in Delray Beach, FL specializes in high complexity molecular testing and contains the most current technology, allowing us to provide leadership in both research and clinical laboratory testing. For more information, please visit www.GenLabUS.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GeneticsAmerica.