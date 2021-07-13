Delgado Community College Signs Five Year Contract for Site-Wide Deployment of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Orleans-based Delgado Community College recently signed a five year agreement to use YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, an innovative tool to help make learning more inclusive for all students. YuJa Panorama allows institutions of all sizes to improve the educational experience of students by driving inclusivity.

Not only does YuJa Panorama offer a Visual Gauge for a quick check of each document’s accessibility, but it automatically generates a number of Accessible Alternatives of the course-material in the background, from HTML, to electronic Braille, EPUB, audio (speech-to-text), high contrast, tagged PDF files and more. It integrates into all major Learning Management Systems and offers detailed reports to help measure and track accessibility.

“Delgado Community College officials were seeking a product that would meet current and future accessibility needs. They needed a trusted partner to match their commitment to innovation in accessibility while also exceeding industry standards,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re proud to rise to meet these challenges and help Delgado better serve its students with market-leading Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities that are second to none.”

ABOUT DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1921, Delgado Community College is a comprehensive, multi-campus community college and a major institution of higher education in the state of Louisiana. Delgado is renowned as the state’s oldest and largest community college, serving men and women of all ages who reflect the diversity of the New Orleans metropolitan area. Delgado’s seven locations form a center for professional and advanced technology career education, academic pre-baccalaureate education, and traditional occupational training.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.