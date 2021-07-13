SoftServe Joins the United Nations Global Compact

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has become an official member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, an initiative that brings businesses worldwide together to implement the principles of sustainable development and corporate responsibility.

The UN Global Compact currently brings together more than 13,000 companies in 161 countries. The initiative's mission is to achieve large-scale social changes globally, rallying businesses around the UN’s Ten Principles, including supporting and protecting human rights, eliminating all forms of forced labor, implementing environmental initiatives, and working against corruption.

"For SoftServe, joining the UN Global Compact initiative is a new step towards building a sustainable business,” said Yaroslav Lyubinets, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SoftServe. “It is an opportunity to become part of the global movement of companies that are today changing the world for the better."

SoftServe’s cooperation with the United Nations began in 2019. The company participated in the Hack for Locals hackathon that aimed to develop creative digital solutions to solve problems in local communities. In 2021, SoftServe joined Co-create with Locals, the pilot program for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This initiative aims to engage activists in developing innovative solutions in public safety and social cohesion and will be implemented on SoftServe’s Innovation Platform.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.