Berkley Program Specialists and Sonoran National Insurance Group Announce Strategic Partnership

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, and a leader in program business, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonoran National Insurance Group to provide rental counter insurance products to rental car operators.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Sonoran National has, for more than fifteen years, specialized in this market segment. They recognize the important role that offering the consumer additional insurance coverage plays in serving their customer and enhancing the rental car operators’ profitability. Sonoran National understands the specific needs of rental car operators and also offers rental fleet liability, physical damage, dealers and garage policies.

Sonoran National’s exclusive Rental Counter Products program includes Supplemental Liability Insurance, Renter’s Liability Protection, and Personal Accident/Effects products. Its program can support independent operators, corporate and licensee master programs and offers customized, employee product training to improve product sales. Sonoran National is licensed in all 50 states, serving customers in every part of the country.

About the new endeavor, Greg Douglas, President of Berkley Program Specialists, said, “We are very excited to work with Sonoran National. The Berkley-Sonoran National strategic partnership is a powerful combination and we are looking forward to supporting Sonoran National and their amazing customers with the product creativity and financial stability we provide to all of our program partners.”

In response, Teresa Quale, Executive Director at Sonoran National remarked, “We are pleased to join with Berkley Program Specialists to provide the rental car community access to a strong A.M. Best rated A+ (Superior), Financial Size Category (FSC) XV carrier and expanded state offerings. The Berkley Program Specialists team will give us additional provider resources that can only enhance our Rental Counter Products program.”

About Berkley Program Specialists

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides program administrators with underwriting authority backed by admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit www.berkley-ps.com.

About Sonoran National Insurance Group

Sonoran National Insurance Group is a unique combination of both a specialized Program Administrator and independent insurance agency. As a Program Administrator, Sonoran National currently provides underwriting, policy issuance and administrative support for two admitted programs - Rental Counter Products and Chiropractic Professional Liability. As an independent agency, Sonoran National provides an entire range of customized business and personal insurance coverage solutions to a varied base of clients. Sonoran National is licensed in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.sonorannational.com.