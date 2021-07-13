Tikehau Capital Strengthens Partnership With Augmentum Fintech

LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Augmentum Fintech, the UK’s only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, and Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset manager, today announce an enhanced partnership to promote further growth in the burgeoning European fintech sector.

Covid-19 has been a catalyst for many fintech companies with an increasing demand from both consumers and businesses for enhanced digital capabilities. As the only publicly listed Fintech venture capital fund in the UK, Augmentum Fintech is playing a key role in supporting fintech companies to maximise their growth potential. As at end June 2021, Augmentum has backed 22 companies across diversified fintech verticals, with a current NAV of £183m.

Tikehau Capital and Augmentum Fintech are strengthening their links through the establishment of a close partnership. To cement this partnership, Tikehau Capital has raised its stake in Augmentum by becoming an investor in the company’s recent £55 million share issuance, which was completed on 13 July 2021.

As a firm driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture, Tikehau Capital wants to seize compelling investment opportunities and support industries that are undergoing major transformation, benefitting from strong growth potential. By partnering with Augmentum, Tikehau Capital increases its exposure to venture capital, on top of its investment in Ring Capital, a leading private equity firm specialising in the financing of technology and digital companies. In addition, Tikehau Capital is already a majority shareholder in two French fintechs, Crédit.fr and Homunity, and a significant shareholder in the Australian neo-bank Judo Bank. The Group continues to see ample value-creating opportunity in the innovative fintech sector.

The enhanced relationship between the two companies also sees Augmentum declare its intention to establish a presence in mainland Europe. From Paris, Augmentum will leverage Tikehau Capital’s global footprint to support its significant pan-European investment pipeline. Recent investments by Augmentum include Epsor, an employee savings and retirement solution based in France; Tesseract, a digital asset innovator focusing on institutional brokerage and asset management based in Finland; and Grover, a start-up offering a rental service for consumer electronics in Germany.

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech commented: “France, like the UK, has seen a step change in digital adoption because of Covid-19, and Paris, like London, is becoming a major focus for fintech investment. Tikehau Capital, headquartered in Paris, is one of Europe’s most entrepreneurial and innovative alternative asset managers, and we look forward to working more closely with them over the coming years”.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital, added: “We have known Tim Levene and the Augmentum team for several years and are delighted to further strengthen our partnership, combining our unique investment expertise and deep European experience. Beyond our financial investment, this partnership will also see Augmentum benefit from Tikehau Capital’s pan-European network and footprint, as well as our expertise in the European fintech sector where we continue to see positive market dynamics.”

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders’ equity as of 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (as of 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK’s only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Disclaimer:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.