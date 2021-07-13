Elliptic Labs Signs First Enterprise Software License Contract With Leading Laptop OEM

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, announced today that it has signed its first enterprise software license agreement with one of the top three leading global laptop/PC manufacturers. This agreement is for Elliptic’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform and covers the OEM’s mid-tier high volume commercial laptops across multiple models.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensors Platform enables features such as presence, heartbeat, breathing, proximity, and touchless gesture detection. The company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver next generation user experiences.

The innovative virtual smart sensors will provide the laptop a unique model for safety, interactivity, and productivity. By utilizing the laptop’s existing speaker and microphone, the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform sends and receives ultrasonic waves. These waves are translated by the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform into Virtual Smart Sensors offering different user experiences. In this instance, the AI Virtual Lock Sensor detects when the user leaves the laptop, automatically locking the system to reduce power consumption, prevent unwanted access, and increase security.

“Securing an enterprise license agreement with a leading OEM in the PC/laptop market is an incredible and important milestone for Elliptic Labs. It is exciting that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is being adopted for yet another vertical market. We are ideally positioned as laptop OEMs are looking for features that are deployed uniformly across all models, from low to high-tier,” stated Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Our technology helps OEMs address increased market demand for smarter devices that are made responsibly. Being a software-only solution, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform empowers OEMs to offer innovative functionalities in their devices without introducing multiple hardware sensors, giving end-users more for less.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.