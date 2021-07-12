West Virginia Methanol, Inc., Receives Air Permit for the Construction of the Pleasants County Methanol Plant

ST. MARYS, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Virginia Methanol, Inc., today announced that the State of West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection has issued the minor source air permit for the construction of the Pleasants County Methanol Plant. This plant will be the flagship plant of West Virginia Methanol’s plans to build additional units throughout the world with low feedstock costs near methanol customers’ facilities.

“The issuance of the air permit is a major milestone in the development of the Pleasants County project,” said Lars Scott, Executive Vice President of West Virginia Methanol. “West Virginia’s abundant supply of natural gas provides a clean feedstock for the project and methanol customers in the region will benefit from lower transportation costs.”

The Pleasants County Methanol Plant will utilize Haldor Topsoe’s MeOH-To-Go™ technology in collaboration with Modular Plant Solutions to convert natural gas to methanol. Haldor Topsoe provides a proven methanol technology and Modular Plant Solutions brings the modular design for the plant, which is fabricated off-site and transported to the site, ensuring minimized on-site construction, shorter commissioning time and savings on upfront capital costs compared to that of world-scale plants. Haldor Topsoe is a world-leader in methanol process technology with over 40 licensed methanol plants around the world.

Methanol is an essential building block for thousands of products and a clean burning liquid fuel alternative. The resins, adhesives, plastics, paints and other products that require methanol as an ingredient are then used to produce things like electric vehicles, charging stations, wind turbine blades, yoga pants, cell phones and space vehicles, just to name a few. As a fuel, methanol is currently reducing global emissions through its use in cars, trucks, buses, ships, fuel cells, boilers and cook stoves.

About West Virginia Methanol:

West Virginia Methanol is a developer of small to mid-size methanol projects in areas with strategic advantages.

About Haldor Topsoe:

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. By perfecting chemistry for a better world, we enable our customers to succeed in the transition towards renewable energy. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe. In 2020, our revenue was approximately DKK 6.2 billion, and we employ around 2,100 employees.