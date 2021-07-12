Southern Orthodontic Partners Adds Three Strong Practices in Q2

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Orthodontic Partners (SOP) closed partnerships with three practices in the second quarter of 2021. The new practices were in key strategic target markets for SOP – Greater Houston, Texas and Central Virginia – bringing SOP’s footprint to three total practices in both geographies. New partners include Dr. James “Jim” Hanigan and Dr. Daniel Johnson of Hanigan + Johnson Orthodontics (Houston, TX), Dr. Diana Almy of Fredericksburg Orthodontics (Fredericksburg, VA), and Dr. Larry Scarborough of James River Orthodontics (Henrico, VA).

These additional partner practices in both Texas and Virginia align with SOP’s infill or “land and expand” strategy to create density with leading practices in attractive markets. This connectivity enables SOP to deploy operational resources efficiently to bolster growth, doctor connectivity, and team development. Recently celebrating its two-year anniversary since the company was founded in the summer of 2019, SOP has now grown to 11 partner practices with 22 doctors and 22 locations across five states throughout the Southern United States.

Hanigan + Johnson Orthodontics, a two-doctor practice with three locations outside of Houston, TX, joined in May 2021. Since 2000, the brand has been well-renowned in its community for high customer satisfaction and loyalty, evidenced by their 5-star average rating across more than 550 reviews. They have significant growth plans with SOP to capitalize on their strong existing business and new growth areas of Houston, including a near-term doctor addition and the opening of a fourth location.

“In an industry that is predominately single doctor owners, having Jim and Daniel onboard, who have built a 50/50 partnership, has additional strategic relevance. Hanigan + Johnson have also built a great template and success formula for opening their locations and will now marry that with SOP’s marketing and operational excellence to allow this to happen quicker, faster and with more ease,” shares John Nelson, CEO of Southern Orthodontic Partners.

Dr. Almy joins as the first female partner in the SOP network. She will also be a member of the SOP Associate Leadership Charter, working alongside Emily Leonard, SOP Chief People Officer, and Dr. Scott Blackman, SOP Founding Doctor, to help our focus on creating an exceptional experience for the next generation of doctors. Fredericksburg Orthodontics is an exceptionally strong practice that experienced significant growth in 2020 despite the COVID pandemic. The Fredericksburg team has achieved VIP Diamond Plus Invisalign status and received numerous accolades including 2021 Top Dentist by Virginia Living Magazine and 2021 Best of the ‘Burg'.

Dr. Almy projects significant impacts of the future partnership, “I have always felt so blessed to be an orthodontist and business owner and now by partnering with SOP, my journey and blessing continues with what I predict will be the most sought-after OSO in the industry due to the incredible team and vision present at SOP.”

The most recent addition to SOP, James River Orthodontics, is a highly innovative and consumer-friendly practice, recognizing several awards as a top provider in Richmond, including "Best of Virginia" and "Top Orthodontist" by Richmond Magazine for nine years running. James River Orthodontics is two-doctor, single-location practice led by Dr. Scarborough and Dr. Wyatt Loflin. The practice is a Diamond Plus Invisalign provider and in the top 1% of all practices across the country in terms of Invisalign volume.

Current SOP Partner Doctor, Bart Weis of Charlottesville Orthodontics compliments the addition of the neighboring practice, “James River Orthodontics is exactly the kind of partner we looked forward to building a collaborative network with here in Virginia. We have quickly built an exceptionally strong and exciting partnership in Virginia with whom we can share best practices and grow even stronger.”

“My team and I are thrilled to work alongside the SOP team and doctors to leverage resources and best practices for continued development and improvement. We are very proud of how JRO has grown over time and I am confident SOP will help my practice stay on the cutting edge of the changing marketplace. I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter and to help take SOP to the next level,” noted Dr. Scarborough.

About Southern Orthodontic Partners

Based in Nashville, TN, Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and local autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure and human capital. SOP aims to be the premier orthodontic services provider in the South by partnering with doctors who are committed to providing the highest level of clinical care and a first-class customer experience. More information about Southern Orthodontic Partners can be found at www.southernop.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Real Estate, and Business Service industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.