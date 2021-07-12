Spatial Corp Partners with Ricardo to Allow Users to Go from CAD to Mesh Quickly and Easily

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spatial Corp, the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, today announced a new partnership with Ricardo Software that has enabled Ricardo Software to deliver a new CAD manipulation tool. The tool allows the original CAD to remain in the simulation process, making it easier to go from CAD to simulation mesh and significantly reducing surface mesh repair time.

The first release is linked with Ricardo VECTIS, a suite of tools covering all phases of the 3D computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation workflow. The new process means the user can seamlessly go from CAD to CFD mesh in one GUI and can create conformal surfaces between solid and fluid domains to support the implicit conjugate heat transfer process for ICE, battery, and E-Motor simulations.

“I am delighted with the new product and the great work that has gone into it by our fantastic team of developers at Ricardo and how they have collaborated with the team from Spatial,” said Nick Tiney, Global Product Director, Ricardo Software. “This first release marks a significant step forward for VECTIS and marks the beginning of a journey of enhancements into all of our product offerings.”

The tool will be the building block for CAD integration into all Ricardo Software products, creating a single source of truth for the 3D models. This will allow 3D CAD to be transformed into 1D computational models for Ricardo’s system simulation tool, real-time plant models and the 3D components of the mechanical products and transmission solutions.

“We are excited to see the successful launch of CGM powered VECTIS, including complex meshing features,” said Frédéric Jacqmin, Vice President of Worldwide Business Development, Spatial Corp. “We are delighted to support and collaborate with Ricardo’s fantastic team, helping to make lives easier for their engineers. The addition of import and automatic meshing of CAD data will do just that for Ricardo VECTIS users as well.”

The first release will support creating computational meshes for Ricardo Software’s CFD product VECTIS, available as part of the 2021.2 release.

To learn more about VECTIS visit https://software.ricardo.com/products/vectis

To learn more about solutions from Spatial Corp, visit https://www.spatial.com

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a world-class environmental, engineering and strategic consulting company listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering leading edge and innovative cross sector sustainable products and solutions, helping our global customers increase efficiencies, achieve growth and create a clear and safer future. Our mission is clear –- to create a world fit for the future. For more information visit www.ricardo.com.

About Ricardo Software

At Ricardo Software we enable you to do more of what you are good at, by helping to solve the problems that matter through technology exploration and process innovation. Our advanced virtual engineering tools enable users to create, analyse and optimise complex physical systems - from initial concept to final design - quickly and accurately. Together, we help customers reduce R&D costs and bring products to market faster, with confidence.

About Spatial Corp

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, 3D visualization, and CAD translation software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 30 years, Spatial’s 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world’s most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spatial.com.