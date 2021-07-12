Amplifon Hearing Health Care (AHHC) Receives Full URAC Health Utilization Management Accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplifon Hearing Health Care (AHHC) recently received full URAC Health Utilization Management (HUM) accreditation, becoming the first hearing health care organization in the country to achieve this recognition.

HUM accreditation demonstrates an organization’s commitment, and ability, to prevent unnecessary costs, ensure accessibility, quality and timeliness of care, and certify adherence to compliance regulations.

URAC’s accreditation is also recognized by nearly every state and federal government, as it evaluates organizations against a strict set of established and evidence-based measures.

“ This gold-standard recognition means consumers, our partners and our nationwide network of hearing care providers can count on us like never before,” said Guillaume Bonniol, senior vice president of Amplifon Hearing Health Care. “ We are incredibly excited to have achieved this accreditation and are proud of what it represents for our organization and our entire team.”

After more than a year of preparation, foundation building and assessment, AHHC’s full accreditation began July 1. Alongside the HUM accreditation, AHHC also received NCQA accreditation in 2020, a recognition of its achievements in the credentialing and network management space.

