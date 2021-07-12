Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon is commemorating 25 years of its groundbreaking animated series Blue’s Clues with the greenlight of a brand-new, original movie and an array of anniversary initiatives across multiple platforms. Celebrating one of the most iconic preschool series of all time, which launched on Sept. 8, 1996, the milestone anniversary will also be marked by a multitiered partnership with global nonprofit organization Save the Children, a TV tentpole event, a one-of-a-kind nostalgia-driven music video, exclusive consumer products programs and more, kicking off this summer.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Nickelodeon has greenlit a Blue’s Clues & You! movie that will follow Josh and Blue as they head to New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical. Matt Stawski (Side Effects) is onboard as director of the original as-yet-untitled movie, with writing by Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues franchise, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood) and Liz Maccie (Siren, Foxglove). Darlene Caamaño Loquet, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon Movies, will oversee the production on the film. Nickelodeon Animation Studio will commence production on the movie this summer, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

“Blue’s Clues is hands down one of the most successful and critically acclaimed preschool TV shows in history, and we’re so proud that Nickelodeon has been its home for the last 25 years,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “The series’ creativity, interactivity and inclusivity has stood the test of time and we are continuing to empower, challenge, and build the self-esteem of a new generation of preschoolers with a brand-new Blue’s Clues & You! movie and multiple upcoming seasons of the series in our Animation Studio pipeline.”

Nickelodeon has also expanded its partnership with Save the Children, the national leader in helping children prepare for and succeed in school across rural America. Blue’s Clues & You! will help the nonprofit provide learning opportunities and education materials to kids and families in the U.S. through its early childhood education programs.

In addition, Blue’s Clues & You! is featured in Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading Campaign this summer, with content integration across platforms and on-the-ground activations through the 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour – which is providing fun learning activities and essential education resources to 20,000 children and families. Save the Children will also be Nickelodeon’s prosocial partner for the net’s second annual “Blue Friday,” a day of giving and learning. “Blue Friday” is an initiative that centers around supporting early learning opportunities for kids in need this holiday season. Across America and around the world, Save the Children gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. For over 100 years, the nonprofit has been committed to addressing children’s unique and unmet needs, working to ensure they thrive as learners and in life.

Additional Blue’s Clues 25th anniversary highlights include:

Two special TV events this fall: Blue’s Clues & You! “It’s YOUR birthday!” tentpole premiering Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT). In the episode, it’s time to make a wish and blow out the candles, because Blue and her friends are celebrating the birthday of the viewer at home. DJ Slip is spinning the tracks, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper are baking up a cake, and everyone is playing Blue's Clues to figure out what game Blue wants to play at the party. To celebrate the big day, Blue and her friends play 'Pin the Tail on the Puppy' and skidoo to Birthday World to gather prizes to fill a birthday piñata. Blue’s Clues & You! "Our New Neighbor," premiering Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) and featuring the return of classic fan-favorite character Periwinkle. Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out how they can help Periwinkle feel welcome and learn more about their new kitten neighbor along the way, helping him unpack and even skidooing to his old neighborhood to retrieve his missing stuffie.

An original 25 th anniversary nostalgia-driven music video featuring Blue’s Clues & You! star Josh Dela Cruz and former Blue’s Clues hosts, Donovan Patton and Steve Burns, alongside real-life fans from various generations who grew up on the series. Burns also serves as director of the video.

anniversary nostalgia-driven music video featuring star Josh Dela Cruz and former hosts, Donovan Patton and Steve Burns, alongside real-life fans from various generations who grew up on the series. Burns also serves as director of the video. A limited-time, dedicated “Bluetique” at FAO Schwarz’s NYC flagship location in Rockefeller Plaza. For the month of August, the exclusive shop will feature the latest products while showcasing archival Blues Clue's memorabilia, such as Steve’s original rugby shirt, the original Handy Dandy Notebook and more.

memorabilia, such as Steve’s original rugby shirt, the original Handy Dandy Notebook and more. Launch of the first half of season one (12 episodes) of Blues Clues & You! and the fifth and sixth seasons (40 episodes) of Blue’s Clues on Paramount+ beginning September, joining the first four seasons of Blue’s Clues and seasons one and two of the live-action spin-off Blue’s Room .

and the fifth and sixth seasons (40 episodes) of on Paramount+ beginning September, joining the first four seasons of and seasons one and two of the live-action spin-off . Over 20 original learning games, ebooks, and interactive episodes available on Noggin, Nickelodeon’s interactive learning service for preschoolers, where kids can learn and play along with Josh and Blue.

An all-day Blue’s Clues marathon on Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the Nick Jr. Pluto TV channel.

A new assortment of consumer products inspired by Blue’s Clues & You! , spanning toy, home goods, accessories, DVD and party goods will be available beginning this summer, including a brand-new line of educational toys from Melissa & Doug.

, spanning toy, home goods, accessories, DVD and party goods will be available beginning this summer, including a brand-new line of educational toys from Melissa & Doug. Blue’s Clues & You! elements featured at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts opening this summer in Riviera Maya, including: Blue character meet and greets; sculpture in the Aqua Nick water park; themed merchandise; and various graphics throughout the property. Blue character appearances will also be introduced at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.

Blue’s Clues & You! is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., and 9 Story Media Group’s Creative Affairs division and its animation studio Brown Bag Films. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool. Sarah Landy serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

With critical praise from educators, parents, and preschoolers, Blue’s Clues has generated an enormous global fanbase over the years in over 160 countries and more than 20 languages. The legacy and lasting impact of the series continues with the remake Blue’s Clues & You! which was recently picked up for a fourth season and nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards in the categories of “Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program” and “Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program.”

Blue’s Clues & You! has a new generation of preschoolers searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh (Josh Dela Cruz). The series features new CG-animation for Blue and Magenta, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters. Blue’s Clues & You!, produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., is currently in its second season, airing weekdays at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

The original Blue’s Clues series launched in Sept. 8, 1996 and ran for six groundbreaking seasons. Created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, Blue’s Clues drew acclaim and high ratings for its unique interactivity that helped change the way kids watch television and has remained one of the most popular preschool shows of all time. The landmark series also raised the bar in preschool television by exploring advanced subject matter such as sign language, geography, physics, emotions, and anatomy.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).