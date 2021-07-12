Rent-A-Center Pledges $100,000 to the American Red Cross to Support Disaster Relief Efforts

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, is proud to support the American Red Cross with a donation of $50,000 for disaster relief efforts across the country. Rent-A-Center will donate a total of $100,000 to the American Red Cross this year as a way to assist in their lifesaving mission nationwide.

At Rent-A-Center, our charitable giving efforts are aligned with the desire to help families thrive during times of need. We put our values into action by supporting causes that give families peace of mind as they are recovering from devastation. Rent-A-Center is proud of our long-term partnership with the American Red Cross, and the work they do to help those in the aftermath of disasters.

“We are extremely grateful for Rent-A-Center's partnership over the last seven years,” said Sharon Jaksa, Southwest and Rocky Mountain Division Vice President, American Red Cross. “Their continued support has helped the Red Cross assist people affected by home fires, floods and other types of disasters. We look forward to many more years of partnership in bringing help and hope to neighbors in need.”

“Communities across the country have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters through the past year,” said Anthony Blasquez, Executive Vice President – Operations at Rent-A-Center. “It’s important to us to serve the people in our communities, and by partnering with the American Red Cross, we can ensure our customers and their families are being taken care of during a time of need.”

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.