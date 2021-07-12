project44 Debuts its NASCAR Sponsorship

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--project44, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility, is entering into its first NASCAR sponsorship with Rick Ware Racing and BYRD Racing. The project44 car will be racing at the NASCAR Cup Series’ mid-summer installment, held at “The Magic Mile” on Sunday, July 18, at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

High-profile competition is in project44’s DNA. Doing what it takes to win has propelled the company’s rapid advance to the frontrunner position in the race to deliver real-time transportation visibility solutions for top-line brands and their global supply chains. In June, project44 raised $202 Million in Series E financing, led by Goldman Sachs, resulting in a $1.2 Billion valuation and attaining unicorn status. Popular former unicorns include Airbnb, Facebook and Google.

For this event, project44 is teaming up with Tive, a leading real-time location and condition tracking company that is co-sponsoring the car. Using Tive’s innovative Solo 5G tracking solution and project44's software, racing fans will get a live demonstration of leading supply chain visibility solutions as the car makes its way to the track in the days before the race.

project44 will leverage the reach and prominence of NASCAR to shine a spotlight on its leadership in the market and the massive impact its visibility solutions have on making supply chains more efficient and resilient. The company’s management has invited and will host their customers, prospects and partners to witness the event, the energy of the team, and determination to push performance further.

Synergies between project44 and its customers are more profound than what meets the eye. Bayer Crop Sciences, Proctor & Gamble, and Interstate Batteries are just a few project44 customers that boast successful partnerships on and off the track, some stretching beyond 30 years.

Tim Bertrand, project44’s President of WW Field Operations, is leading the sponsorship project. Bertrand grew up in a racing family where he learned and experienced first-hand the value of NASCAR as a platform for high-value media exposure, brand and business growth, and employee engagement.

“The project44 team has already built a business that is transforming the logistics industry – and this race gives us a chance to write a new page in our company's history,” Bertrand said. “This is an exciting project for everyone on our team, and once again, we’re demonstrating our commitment to hold the lead position, break records, and take the company further.”

“Racing is a truly global sport. NASCAR has a massive, passionate audience that is excited about interacting with brands that partner with the racers that they love,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder at Tive. “It’s the perfect partnership and a new level of awareness for our business as we continue to grow exponentially.

Technology, innovation, and leadership will be on full display as the project44 and Tive car takes its position at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18. With project44 and Tive livery being featured on TV screens across the country, the partnership will enjoy a particularly auspicious beginning.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. In 2021, project44 was named a Leader among Real-Time Transportation Visibility Providers in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments’ location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive’s solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers’ experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com.