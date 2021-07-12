Nickelodeon Begins Production on New The Fairly OddParents Series for Paramount+, Combining Live-Action and Animation

HOLLYWOOD, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced the start of production on The Fairly OddParents (working title), an all-new original series based off the Emmy Award-winning animated show, The Fairly OddParents. Combining live-action and animation, the 13-episode first season will pick up years after the original series ended and follow Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. Production on the series is underway in Los Angeles with a debut slated for later this year on Paramount+.

“During its run, The Fairly OddParents granted an endless amount of imagination to viewers, where no wish was too big or too small,” said Zack Olin, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “We are so excited to build upon the ‘Fairly Odd’ universe with this totally unique experience that the new show’s incredibly talented creative team has cooked up for a new generation of kids on Paramount+.”

In The Fairly OddParents, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

Stepping into the world of Dimmsdale is Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Vivian “Viv” Turner; Tyler Wladis (Single Parents) as Roy Ragland; Laura Bell Bundy (Perfect Harmony) as Roy’s mom, Rachel Ragland; Ryan-James Hatanaka (Nancy Drew) as Viv’s dad, Ty Turner; and Imogen Cohen as their friend, Zina Zacarias. Original voice cast members Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice the iconic fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, respectively.

Nickelodeon’s beloved animated The Fairly OddParents series, which ran from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes, followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes. During its run, The Fairly OddParents became one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved properties from both fans and critics alike, having won and been nominated for dozens of awards. The Fairly OddParents was created by Butch Hartman.

The new The Fairly OddParents series for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios. The series is executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (Danger Force, Henry Danger, Sam & Cat), who also serves as showrunner, and Samantha Martin (Henry Danger The Musical). Butch Hartman (The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy) and Fred Seibert (The Fairly OddParents, Adventure Time, Castlevania) serve as producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Mike Caron (Danger Force, Side Hustle, Henry Danger).

Production of the new The Fairly OddParents series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).