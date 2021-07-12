Prophet Partners With Caesars Entertainment to Launch Online Sports Betting Exchange in New Jersey and Indiana

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prophet, a New Jersey-based sports betting exchange founded in 2018 by Dean Sisun, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Jake Benzaquen, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has announced a multi-year market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment (“Caesars”). The agreement with Caesars will see Prophet launch its innovative peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, betprophet.co, initially in New Jersey for the 2021 NFL and college football season, and Indiana in 2022, before future rollouts to additional U.S. states. Prophet will offer its services on web, iOS, Android and via their public API.

"We are delighted to announce our agreement with Caesars which will see Prophet launch for the 2021 football season,” commented Dean Sisun. “Prophet is going to be the sports betting exchange of choice because of its simplicity and focus on sports betting principles. We are for the customers who want the best experience and prices on the market. Our customers will have the luxury of placing bets on spread and total markets at even (+100) odds, not being limited on any action, and also have the ability to create their own odds on markets offered. For example, if the spread on a game is -6, but you want -5.5, you can make that offer with Prophet. Same goes for both moneyline and total markets.”

Prophet is an innovative peer-to-peer sports betting exchange which was formerly licensed in the UK and operated out of London. Prophet has brought their team and technology stateside to tackle the U.S. market, which is solely concentrated on sportsbooks. Prophet’s exchange technology has many benefits for players over traditional sportsbooks as it allows users to bet spread and totals at even (+100) odds rather than traditional -110 odds, and benefit from lower vig on moneyline markets, all with no limits. Prophet also allows its users the ability to market-make with public API access, should they wish to trade more quickly and in bulk.

About Prophet

Prophet is a peer-to-peer sports betting exchange that solves the price and liquidity issues with which the sportsbook model is riddled with today. With Prophet users can dictate their own odds, and anyone can get their action down since Prophet acts as an intermediary. The company is cofounded by CEO Dean Sisun and COO Jake Benzaquen, and will initially be launching for football season in New Jersey. Customers can bet via desktop, iOS, Android and through their public API.