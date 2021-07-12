Biolog-id Integrates Into the SBS Consultores System to Address the Brazilian Market

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biolog-id, a global service provider of connected healthcare solutions, and SBS Consultores, a software company renowned in the transfusion field, announce a partnership to directly integrate Biolog Transfusion Solution into the SBS Consultores offer.

Well-established on the Brazilian market, SBS Consultores provides a complete system to more than 300 blood banks, blood centers and transfusion agencies to manage all operations and data relating to blood transfusion stages. Committed to giving the best possible user experience, SBS Consultores and biolog-id have worked hand-to-hand to integrate the RFID technology directly into the system, through Biolog Transfusion Solution.

“ With a RFID chip placed on the blood bags, all mandatory information is encoded by the biolog-id solution, transforming them into intelligent healthcare products”, explains Philippe Jacquet, Executive Director of Sales EMEA/LATAM at biolog-id. “ Combined with software and equipment, Biolog Transfusion Solution offers accurate vein-to-vein visibility, locally and remotely. The technology is now available to Brazilian transfusion healthcare professionals directly through the SBS Consultores system”.

“ For several years, SBS Consultores was looking for a solution that would digitally transform labor intensive routines processes, says Carlos Macedo, Partner Director at SBS Consultores. By using the RFID technology, biolog-id offers the capability to improve our ability to automate and secure the blood products supply and to enhance our client’s experience, throughout the transfusion chain. We are very pleased with this collaboration that represents a real progress on the Brazilian market”.

Already deployed in 14 countries, Biolog Transfusion Solution has chosen Brazil as its first market to establish a presence in South America. Currently, some key blood suppliers are under assessment and several installations are expected to be initiated in the coming months.

About biolog-id:

Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products: blood products (red blood cells, platelets, plasma), chemotherapies, parenteral nutrition.

The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to patients.

Biolog-id’s patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds. Xerys Gestion is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare & Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

About SBS Consultores:

SBS provides solutions for process automation and information systems directed exclusively to blood banks, blood centers and transfusion agencies, licensed by the ICCBBA to develop applications in the ISBT standard, with more than 40 years of tradition in the Information Technology scenario, and more than 25 years in the hematology and hemotherapy area.