Emerson to Sell Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced an agreement to sell its Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners. Daniel’s ultrasonic flowmeter and fiscal transfer system businesses are not included in the transaction.

Daniel has been a global leader providing fiscal flow and energy measurement to the oil and gas industry for more than 85 years. This sale demonstrates Emerson’s strategic priority to focus its portfolio and management attention on data-rich, software-enabled technologies in diversified and high growth end markets.

The transaction is expected to close in Emerson’s 2021 fiscal year and includes all of Daniel’s brand rights, facilities, intellectual property and personnel. Emerson will work closely with Turnspire to ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees.

About Emerson

About Turnspire Capital Partners

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

