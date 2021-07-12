MENAGEN-MiddleEast announces commercializing agreement with CKD for Biosimilar Darbepotein Alfa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Menagen Pharmaceutical Industries (“Menagen”) and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp (“CKD”) Korea announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership in the GCC market for the technology transfer and commercialization for the first biosimilar Darbepoetin alpha, a second-generation epoetin indicated for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic renal failure. The CKD biosimilar is currently approved in South Korea.

"Through this collaboration with CKD we are establishing our biosimilar footprint in Middle east and Africa markets and reaching more people living with severe chronic diseases. We aim to provide broad accesses to patients with unmet medical needs by leveraging Mengen’s local expertise and capabilities," Rula Fahoom Menagen's VP of Business Development, commented.

About Menagen:

Menagen is a state of the art bio-manufacturing facility located in Muscat, Oman covering an area of 32000 ft². Menagen will be focused on various niche therapeutic products, including; but not limited to biosimilar, oncology, hematology, Nephrology, orphan and other various medicines.

About Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.

Founded in 1941, CKD is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company employing over 2,200 people. It is one of the leading local pharma companies in Korea and through in-licensing and in-house R&D, it has significantly contributed to improving health and quality of life of people mainly in Korea for more than 80 years. Domestically, it has a strong presence in cardiovascular, immunosuppressant and biosimilar areas. As a leading pharmaceutical company, CKD continues to strengthen its major therapeutic area by its R&D capability and licensing-in innovative drugs from business partners worldwide.

*Source: AETOSWire