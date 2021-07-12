 The Rohatyn Group Completes the Sale of Neosecure S.A. to Patria Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rohatyn Group (“TRG”), an asset management firm with expertise in emerging markets and real assets, today announced that it completed the sale of NeoSecure S.A. (“NeoSecure” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and services with operations in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Brazil, to Patria Investments, a Latin American alternative asset manager. (NASDAQ: PAX).

Neosecure, one of the few independent, pure-play providers in Latin America, offers a comprehensive solution portfolio that includes: advanced IT security consulting services to diagnose clients’ current cybersecurity risk status, IT security technology, product sales and implementation services to incorporate technical cybersecurity controls, and managed security services, to operate clients’ IT security protection infrastructures and manage their cybersecurity protection strategies. The Company has developed one of the largest on-the-ground teams of cybersecurity professionals in the Latin American market and boasts an ample customer base of recurring blue-chip clients in a wide variety of sectors, including finance, telecom, retail, energy and utilities, natural resources, healthcare, industry, education and government agencies.

TRG Partner Roberto Chute said, “ When TRG invested in NeoSecure, the Company was the leader in IT security in Chile, had a developing business in Argentina, and had only recently kick-started operations in Colombia and Peru. Since then, NeoSecure has solidified its presence and significantly grown its position in these markets, having established a presence in Brazil, and considerably grown its recurring services business, becoming the leading local player in this extremely specialized sector. The Company has achieved remarkable growth through the expansion of technical and commercial teams, investments in operational and business support infrastructure, by doubling-down on its recurring services, and by driving regional and sector diversification.”

TRG CEO Nick Rohatyn added, “ We are proud of our partnership with NeoSecure in this promising sector. Appetite for IT security solutions and expertise in the region is strong and growing rapidly, with cyberthreats evolving constantly and becoming more complex to manage. Further, the ongoing digital transformation across industries in the region has increased cyber risk due to more frequent data transfers and interactions. We look forward to exploring more investment opportunities in the technology space where there are similar transformational dynamics.”

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm focused on emerging markets and real assets headquartered in New York, with a presence around the globe including Boston, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima, São Paulo, San Jose, London, Cairo, Mumbai, New Delhi, Singapore, Hanoi, Kuala Lumpur and Rotorua. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a leading investment firm in Latin America's growing private markets, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management in excess of US$ 14 billion. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.