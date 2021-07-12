KyckGlobal and moneycorp Americas Partner to Improve Cross-Border Payments for U.S.-Based Firms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KyckGlobal Inc., a digital payments firm offering an array of payment types and support services from a single point of reconciliation, and moneycorp, one of the world’s fastest-growing providers of global payments and currency risk management solutions, announces their partnership to deliver a streamlined solution for domestic and international payments originating in the United States and select countries. The partnership will provision ‘cross-border’ payments, specifically international ACH payments and wires, in over 145 currencies to more than 200 countries.

In the partnership, KyckGlobal will provide a comprehensive technology layer featuring an array of high-value domestic and international endpoints from which payment recipients may select. The KyckGlobal portal also provides an integrated payer dashboard that streamlines payee onboarding and overall management across the transaction lifecycle. Powered by moneycorp, KyckGlobal will deepen their cross-border payment solutions for U.S.-based and internal-based firms requiring fast implementation and reliable connectivity to the global marketplace.

“We’ve been deeply impressed with moneycorp’s responsiveness and FX rates as we worked out this partnership, and I’m confident we will open exciting new channels in the global marketplace,” said Ashish Bahl, founder and CEO of KyckGlobal. “Businesses of all sizes are ready to leap across all borders, and our partnership will make it possible.”

Through its partnership with KyckGlobal, moneycorp will also enhance its solutions by offering new emergent and traditional payout options such as Venmo and prepaid cards.

“moneycorp continues its evolution as a one-stop-shop for all payment types. As we earn the right to be our customers’ first in choice for payments and foreign exchange risk management it requires us to be innovative with a unique set of delivery channels and platforms through strategic partnerships.” said Bob Dowd, CEO of moneycorp Americas. “KyckGlobal is an ideal partner in this regard, and together we’re delivering a differentiated offering to the market that unlocks the complexities and enhances the international payments experience for customers and beneficiaries around the world.”

About moneycorp Americas

moneycorp Americas is a leading provider of global payments and currency risk management solutions. We pride ourselves on delivering high touch service and innovative technology products that put our customers’ business first. Our team of knowledgeable, seasoned professionals create tailor-made solutions and leverage our global network for seamless cross border payments and safeguarding FX risk exposure. Established in 1979, moneycorp serves global clients across North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia. Visit www.moneycorp.com to learn more.

About KyckGlobal, Inc.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to help accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today’s most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. The KyckGlobal solution improves the customer experience with more inclusive payment types and various options for faster payments. By allowing payers to issue one-time and recurring payments from one integrated platform, KyckGlobal is helping to transform how business gets done in the key verticals of specialty consumer finance, marketplaces and staffing, claims and appeasements, and multi-level marketing, among others. Visit www.kyckglobal.com and @KyckGlobal.