Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane with Addition of Accessories and Customization Platform Powered by Insignia Group

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (“Asbury” or the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced today additional product enhancements to Clicklane – a technology ecosystem which enables an authentic online car-buying and selling experience. Improvements include a strategic partnership with Insignia Group to provide vehicle customization accessories.

Through Insignia Group’s visualization platform, Clicklane customers will be able to browse and purchase vehicle accessories like wheels, cargo storage solutions, and other OEM catalogs before finalizing the purchase of their vehicle. This added vehicle customization experience in Clicklane is also available to customers who didn’t purchase their vehicles through Clicklane, but own a vehicle supported in the platform. Customers can browse available accessories and visualize them in real-time on a digitally rendered version of their car. They also have the ability to see installation costs and reminders to purchase parts necessary for installation that are not included with the accessory.

On July 8th, Asbury also unveiled the new Clicklane integration with Salty. Clicklane customers can now receive a bindable insurance quote through Salty’s top-rated carrier network and purchase automotive insurance through a seamless experience driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"Our partnership with Insignia Group and our recently announced partnership with Salty make Clicklane a truly complete digital car-buying experience and sets Clicklane apart from similar platforms," said CEO & President David Hult. "Asbury customers want to make their vehicles unique and special to them. This new visualization platform gives customers confidence that they are making the right selection before they purchase.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Clicklane to enhance the shopping process for Asbury Customers,” says David Stringer, CEO of Insignia Group. “Vehicle Personalization is a key component to developing customer loyalty and satisfaction.”

More information is available at https://clicklane.com/accessories.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

About Insignia Group

Insignia Group is the innovator and industry leader of accessory sales process consulting and configurator software. Insignia Group drives exceptional Vehicle Personalization sales training, configurator software, continual leadership, and process improvement to the automotive industry. These core deliverables improve the customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, reduce sales staff turnover, and maximize profits. Insignia Group currently supports 18 vehicle brands and serves dealerships nationwide. For more information, visit www.insigniagroup.com

