Avanlee Care, First All-In-One Solution for Families Struggling to Care for Aging Loved Ones, Launches Elderly Care App

APP DEMO VIDEO: Avanlee Care shares how easy it is for families to navigate the Avanlee Care app to stay connected with aging relatives and stay on top of their at-home care needs.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addressing the ever-growing size of the senior population and senior home care industry, start-up Avanlee Care is transforming how people care for aging family members through its innovative “all in one” elderly care app called Avanlee. To bring families closer, the app improves how families communicate and manage their care receiver’s health in real-time. Avanlee gives families peace of mind and care receivers an easy, private way to socialize with loved ones and overcome loneliness and isolation (whether permanent or due to the pandemic) all from their smart phone.

Knowing that whole family communications is essential to making the best elderly care decisions, Avanlee allows family members to get up to speed within minutes, and helps families share, track health and engage in the care of their elders, no matter how far away they live. It’s simple to use with four easy to navigate pages in an advertising-free, safe and end-to-end encrypted private platform. Avanlee Care’s founder faced the need to provide elderly care herself and designed it for families who have been searching for a total care solution not available until now.

“My grandfather fell ill when I was young and I spent years watching my family struggle to keep each other on top of his care,” said Avanlee Christine, founder/CEO, Avanlee Care. “That experience showed me there had to be a better way to keep families connected and provide the best care possible, especially with today’s advancements in technology. Since caring for my grandmother, I had to do something that would harness the technology we rely on to run our own lives to change how we care for those we love the most.”

CONNECT & CARE

Avanlee ensures connections and communications aren’t lost due to distance or distraction, and facilitates total care coordination via:

Family social channel for messages, pictures and videos

Video/voice calling

Scheduling medications and physician visits

Real-time health biometrics

Automatic notifications

“Our mission to help families provide better remote support for relatives who are aging at home was a critical unmet need made more challenging by the pandemic,” said Chris Steel, Chief Operating Officer, Avanlee Care. “This reality compelled me to invest in and become part of a phenomenal team that shares the same commitment for providing the best care for our aging loved ones.”

MULTIPLE BENEFITS

Private Family Connection: Closed, secure network

Closed, secure network Health Monitoring: Seamless integration and real-time tracking with Google Fit, HealthKit and Apple Watch

Seamless integration and real-time tracking with Google Fit, HealthKit and Apple Watch Ease of Use: 10-minute set up with easy administration and live support

10-minute set up with easy administration and live support Triggered Alerts: Notifications inform families of appointments and medical reminders

Notifications inform families of appointments and medical reminders No Ads or Telemarketing: Secure and private

Secure and private HIPAA Compliant: Fully encrypted; no secondary/third-party data use or sharing

”I invested in Avanlee Care because it serves both care givers and receivers,” says Esther Dyson, executive founder of Wellville. “It recognizes family dynamics and the varying degrees of involvement of each family member.”

Avanlee is available for free download via App Store and Google Play, offering two subscription options: Essential ($9.99), Premium ($12.99).

About Avanlee Care

Avanlee Care is a health and social care leader transforming elderly care management for families around the world, and a connector for families to support the health and social well-being of loved ones. Its first app product Avanlee is an all-in-one solution that helps adult children stay connected with their aging relatives and their caregiving teams. Avanlee Care was born in Montana, CEO Avanlee Christine’s hometown, to fill a void that existed in her life when she witnessed her family’s struggles managing her grandfather’s care. She’s worked in the healthcare system, helped build health tech startups, and today manages her grandmother’s care through the app her family inspired. Avanlee Care is supported by investors who believe that senior care should be a priority. Esther Dyson, executive founder of Wellville, is a leading angel investor who grows businesses in healthcare, human capital, digital technology and biotechnology; her 10-year nonprofit project Wellville is dedicated to demonstrating the value of long-term investment in health and equity.

*Sources: AARP Report, U.S. Census Bureau/2010, U.S. Census Bureau Projects, The Next Four Decades: The Older Population of the United States, U.S. Census Bureau 2010