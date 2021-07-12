Children’s Book Publisher Lil’ Libros Has Raised Over $2 MILLION in Equity Crowdfunding by Inviting Community to Become Investors and Build a Legacy of Generational Wealth Through Bilingual Literacy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lil’ Libros, the #1 family-trusted bilingual brand known for its quality children’s books and gifts, has raised over $2 MILLION in its first official crowdfunding campaign on https://wefunder.com/lillibros. The Company Is raising capital in a Regulation CF offering round to bolster the growth and production of new products and services, while also encouraging the Latino community to build intergenerational wealth.

In less than 5 days since campaign launch, Lil’ Libros has raised over $2 MILLION from over 5,000 investors.

Investment is currently open with a minimum investment of $100 USD.

Lil’ Libros has become a leader in the marketplace with shelf space at big box stores such as Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble, as well as high-end boutiques, museums, and over 2,500 independent retailers. In less than ten years Lil’ Libros has sold over 1.5 million books worldwide.

By inviting the community to invest, Lil’ Libros is determined to reduce inequalities in the generational wealth gap by giving the Latinx community the opportunity to own a piece of one their most beloved brands. Investing is now for everyone, even your abuelita can invest!

About Lil’ Libros

Founded in the fall of 2014 by two first-generation Latina mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, Lil’ Libros publishes and creates children’s books and gifts that celebrate inclusivity with a focus on celebrating the diversity within the American Latino experience. By providing a full-fledged editorial, marketing, and distribution platform, Latinx authors and creators now have a space to share their voices and stories with the world.

The company is also serious about doing good for our communities. Lil’ Libros partners with organizations across the country committed to ensuring all children have access to early literacy and culturally-relevant books and gifts.

For additional information, please visit https://LilLibros.com/.