Chain AMS and Link Auctions Form a Strategic Alliance

DARIEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The alliance comes hot on the heels of the Chain AMS recent Leasing expansion and a busy second quarter as the industry recovers, further cementing the scale of Chain’s approach to lifecycle asset management. The alliance will be governed by shared leadership team and across Chain AMS and Link Auctions.

This alliance positions both companies to improve speed of execution and maximize equipment returns whilst ensuring compliance. This creates an enhanced value proposition for our customers and the market.

This alliance also strengthens customer relationships and creates significant opportunities for growth for both companies by combining their ecosystem of domestic and international suppliers.

Chain AMS’ Managing Director, Global Remarketing, Jim Hanley said: “By combining our proprietary software-as-a-service solutions with our asset expertise and valuations capability, we enhance the depth of our service offerings to our customers.”

Link Auctions President, Randy Koster added: “This strategic alliance between Link Auctions and Chain AMS is a significant opportunity for our customers as it clearly aligns our global execution capabilities in equipment appraisals, industrial auctions and liquidations with a compliance-first consultative approach.”

For further information, see chainams.com and linkauctions.com.