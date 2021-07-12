Elan Announces Corporate Partnership With African-American Credit Union Coalition

MINNEAPOLIS & SNELLVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elan has become the newest corporate partner of the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC), a non-profit organization of African-American professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry dedicated to increasing diversity through advocacy and professional development.

The partnership provides AACUC with additional resources to further its mission to strengthen diversity, equity and inclusion in the credit union industry through initiatives that work to close the racial wealth gap, bolster community involvement and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Elan as a corporate partner in support of our mission and Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism™ Initiative,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Elan’s corporate partnership will help in our outreach and work with member credit unions and their communities to close the wealth gap.”

AACUC’s work to increase diversity and inclusion in the credit union industry and beyond includes assisting in creation of curriculum aimed at addressing wealth equity in communities of color and supporting the development of a model focused on reaching and building partnerships in diverse communities for large credit unions. AACUC offers scholarship, mentorship and internship programs that connect qualified candidates with valuable development opportunities.

“Similar to the hundreds of credit unions we serve throughout the nation, Elan Advisory Services supports and shares the Commitment to Change mission of the AACUC,” said Elan Advisory Services’ (a division of Elan Financial Services) SVP and General Manager, Matt Good. “We are excited and proud to be a corporate partner of the AACUC and look forward to working with the AACUC and the credit union industry as we all continue to draw strength from diversity.”

About Elan Financial Services

As America’s leading agent credit card issuer, Elan serves more than 250 active credit union partners. For more than 50 years, Elan has offered an outsourced partnership solution that provides credit unions the ability to offer a competitive credit card program. Elan has developed industry-leading technologies to improve cardmember satisfaction and drive growth all while sharing the program economics with its partners. For more information, visit www.cupartnership.com.

About African-American Credit Union Coalition

Founded in 1999, the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. It has become an all-encompassing organization for individuals (professional and volunteers) in Credit Unions, Insurance, Regulators, Consultants and other entities in the credit union industry. AACUC promotes personal and professional growth of its members as well as collectively articulating concerns and advocating resources to improve economic development of surrounding communities that are often under-served by majority financial institutions. In 2020, AACUC launched the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions United Against Racism initiative. Learn more at: https://www.aacuc.org.